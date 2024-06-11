Is Kansas Preparing A Stadium Offer For Chiefs’ Owner Clark Hunt?

Hunt may have Missouri and Kansas battling for his business..

Could the state of Kansas come up with a proposal that could get the attention of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt? Clark Hunt wants a renovated stadium in Kansas City, Missouri but Jackson County voters said no in an April 2nd referendum that would have kept an existing sales tax alive with the money going into a new Major League Baseball Kansas City Royals’ stadium and a rebuilt Kansas City Chiefs’ football facility. Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins and State Senate President Ty Masterson said they could consider a Chiefs’ stadium proposal during a special legislative session scheduled to begin on June 18th. Hawkins and Masterson plan to invite Chiefs ownership “to weigh in” on the plan.

“The rich tradition and history of the Chiefs are beloved across the entire Kansas City region and throughout Kansas,” Hawkins and Masterson said in a joint statement. “The potential to establish a home for the Chiefs family here on the Kansas side of the state line is an opportunity that deserves a thorough conversation.” After losing the April 2nd vote, Hunt said he would no longer be part of a joint stadium plan with Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals’ owner John Sherman and he planned to go solo with his stadium efforts. Sherman has decided to concentrate on getting a downtown Kansas City ballpark built. Meanwhile Kansas City-area Missouri State Representative Mark Sharp, who is a Democrat, plans to pressure Missouri’s Republican Governor Mike Parson to convene a special session of the state’s General Assembly to talk about doing something to please the Chiefs’ owner Hunt. The Kansas City Chiefs’ owner Hunt may actually be in a better position now than he was before the April 2nd vote as he has two sets of politicians, one from Missouri and the other from Kansas who are ready to provide him a home for his business.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

