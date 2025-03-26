USF Football Spring Game to Feature Street Fest and Halftime Alumni Game

The USF Spring Game presented by LifeLink returns to Corbett Stadium on the USF Campus on Sat., April 26 and will feature a street fest outside the stadium and the always popular alumni flag football game at halftime.



A fan favorite event, the last two years the spring game has seen capacity crowds fill the stands and grass berms around the home venue for the USF soccer teams. The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff. A street fest featuring food trucks, a Kids Zone, fan activations, photo opportunities and band and cheer performances will begin at 4 p.m. and run through the conclusion of halftime.



The 2025 USF Spring Game and Street Fest will be ticketed events. Proceeds from each ticket sale will benefit the Bulls Club, which directly supports student-athletes. A game ticket will provide access to both the game and the street fest, and both will require a ticket for entry.



USF Spring Game and Street Fest tickets are $5 in advance for USF football season ticket members. Season ticket members will be e-mailed a ticket link and have first access to reduced price tickets from March 25 to April 2.



General public tickets will be $10 in advance and go on sale on April 3. A general public ticket link will be distributed on USF Athletics social channels (X & Facebook) and the USF Bulls App, as well as be made available on GoUSFBulls.com to allow fans to reserve tickets to the game. Ticket requests will be accepted through midnight on April 25 or until supplies last.



USF students can claim a limited number of free tickets on game day by presenting a valid USF student ID at the Corbett Stadium ticket office.



The Voice of the Bulls Jim Louk, Sam Barrington and Joey Johnston will broadcast the game on the Bulls Unlimited digital radio channel (USF Bulls App or TuneIn Radio). The game will not have a video live stream.



USF football social channels (X, Facebook and Instagram) will provide highlights of big plays throughout the game. Head coach Alex Golesh ‘s postgame press conference will be streamed live on X (@USFFootball) and YouTube.



Parking lots on Sycamore Drive/Lot 18 and Yuengling Center Lots 6 and 22 will be free and will open Saturday morning. Fans are welcome to tailgate in those lots and are asked to only occupy one space per vehicle set-up and avoid blocking traffic pathways.



Several fan activations will take place around the stadium including, a Kidz Zone, food trucks and beverage options, and a beer garden. The stadium gates will open at 4 p.m. with all seating general admission on a first-come basis in the stands and around the field berms. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and utilize seating areas on the grass berms surrounding the playing surface, and to get into the venue early to select their seating location in the general admission configuration.



Head Coach Alex Golesh ‘s third USF team returns 14 starters – six on offense and eight on defense – including record-setting quarterback Byrum Brown (Raleigh, N.C.) who recorded the program’s first 3,000-yard passing season in 2023 and is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. The Bulls also return four players with eight or more starts on the offensive line in 2023 and wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (Norcross, Ga.), who was second on the team with 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns.



A USF defense that ranked No. 6 nationally in tackles for loss and No. 13 in turnovers gained in 2024 returns nine of its top 12 tacklers, including graduate linebackers Mac Harris (The Villages), who led the team in tackles (82), tackles for loss (12) and sacks (4), and Jhalyn Shuler (Abbeville, S.C.), who led the team with 97 tackles in 2023 and ranked third last year with 61 despite missing several games with injury. The Bulls also return four starters in the secondary, led by safety Tavin Ward (Fort Myers) who led the team with three interceptions and ranked second with 62 tackles last year.



The Bulls are one of 15 teams nationally to have won a bowl game or college football playoff game in each of the last two seasons. South Florida’s eight wins in 12 bowl appearances ranks the Bulls fourth nationally in bowl winning percentage for teams with a minimum of 10 appearances.



2025 USF SPRING GAME DETAILS

PARKING: Is FREE. Lots will be open Saturday morning.

Fan parking is in Lot 18/Sycamore Drive and Yuengling Center Lots 6 and 22.

– Occupy one space per vehicle set-up and do not to block traffic pathways.



GATES & TICKETS: Street Fest & Stadium Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Entrance is by mobile ticket:

$5 in advance for season ticket members, $10 in advance for the general public.

(Reduced priced tickets may be reserved by season ticket members from March 25 to April 3 with a ticket link being e-mailed)

General public tickets will be available starting April 3.

(Ticket links will be provided to the general public on USF Athletics social channels (X & Facebook), the USF Bulls App and on GoUSFBulls.com)

Capacity and seating are limited, please reserve tickets for admittance in advance



STREET FEST: The Street Fest around Corbett Stadium will begin at 4 p.m. and remain open through the conclusion of halftime. A game ticket will be required for entrance. The Street Fest will feature:

USF Sun Dolls, Cheerleaders & Rocky

Herd of Thunder Band

Photo Opportunities

Food Trucks, Beverage Stations & Beer Garden

Kids Zone (face painting, caricatures and games)

Fan Activations & Merchandise Vendors

More additions/details to come

KICKOFF: Set for 6 p.m.

