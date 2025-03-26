USF Football Spring Game to Feature Street Fest and Halftime Alumni Game

The USF Spring Game presented by LifeLink returns to Corbett Stadium on the USF Campus on Sat., April 26 and will feature a street fest outside the stadium and the always popular alumni flag football game at halftime.
A fan favorite event, the last two years the spring game has seen capacity crowds fill the stands and grass berms around the home venue for the USF soccer teams. The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff. A street fest featuring food trucks, a Kids Zone, fan activations, photo opportunities and band and cheer performances will begin at 4 p.m. and run through the conclusion of halftime.
The 2025 USF Spring Game and Street Fest will be ticketed events. Proceeds from each ticket sale will benefit the Bulls Club, which directly supports student-athletes. A game ticket will provide access to both the game and the street fest, and both will require a ticket for entry.
USF Spring Game and Street Fest tickets are $5 in advance for USF football season ticket members. Season ticket members will be e-mailed a ticket link and have first access to reduced price tickets from March 25 to April 2.
General public tickets will be $10 in advance and go on sale on April 3. A general public ticket link will be distributed on USF Athletics social channels (X & Facebook) and the USF Bulls App, as well as be made available on GoUSFBulls.com to allow fans to reserve tickets to the game. Ticket requests will be accepted through midnight on April 25 or until supplies last.
USF students can claim a limited number of free tickets on game day by presenting a valid USF student ID at the Corbett Stadium ticket office.
The Voice of the Bulls Jim Louk, Sam Barrington and Joey Johnston will broadcast the game on the Bulls Unlimited digital radio channel (USF Bulls App or TuneIn Radio). The game will not have a video live stream.
USF football social channels (X, Facebook and Instagram) will provide highlights of big plays throughout the game. Head coach Alex Golesh‘s postgame press conference will be streamed live on X (@USFFootball) and YouTube.
Parking lots on Sycamore Drive/Lot 18 and Yuengling Center Lots 6 and 22 will be free and will open Saturday morning. Fans are welcome to tailgate in those lots and are asked to only occupy one space per vehicle set-up and avoid blocking traffic pathways.
Several fan activations will take place around the stadium including, a Kidz Zone, food trucks and beverage options, and a beer garden. The stadium gates will open at 4 p.m. with all seating general admission on a first-come basis in the stands and around the field berms. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and utilize seating areas on the grass berms surrounding the playing surface, and to get into the venue early to select their seating location in the general admission configuration.
Head Coach Alex Golesh‘s third USF team returns 14 starters – six on offense and eight on defense – including record-setting quarterback Byrum Brown(Raleigh, N.C.) who recorded the program’s first 3,000-yard passing season in 2023 and is coming off an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. The Bulls also return four players with eight or more starts on the offensive line in 2023 and wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (Norcross, Ga.), who was second on the team with 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
A USF defense that ranked No. 6 nationally in tackles for loss and No. 13 in turnovers gained in 2024 returns nine of its top 12 tacklers, including graduate linebackers Mac Harris (The Villages), who led the team in tackles (82), tackles for loss (12) and sacks (4), and Jhalyn Shuler (Abbeville, S.C.), who led the team with 97 tackles in 2023 and ranked third last year with 61 despite missing several games with injury. The Bulls also return four starters in the secondary, led by safety Tavin Ward (Fort Myers) who led the team with three interceptions and ranked second with 62 tackles last year.
The Bulls are one of 15 teams nationally to have won a bowl game or college football playoff game in each of the last two seasons. South Florida’s eight wins in 12 bowl appearances ranks the Bulls fourth nationally in bowl winning percentage for teams with a minimum of 10 appearances.
2025 USF SPRING GAME DETAILS
PARKING: Is FREE. Lots will be open Saturday morning.
Fan parking is in Lot 18/Sycamore Drive and Yuengling Center Lots 6 and 22.
– Occupy one space per vehicle set-up and do not to block traffic pathways.
GATES & TICKETS: Street Fest & Stadium Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Entrance is by mobile ticket:
$5 in advance for season ticket members, $10 in advance for the general public.
(Reduced priced tickets may be reserved by season ticket members from March 25 to April 3 with a ticket link being e-mailed)
General public tickets will be available starting April 3.
(Ticket links will be provided to the general public on USF Athletics social channels (X & Facebook), the USF Bulls App and on GoUSFBulls.com)
Capacity and seating are limited, please reserve tickets for admittance in advance
STREET FEST: The Street Fest around Corbett Stadium will begin at 4 p.m. and remain open through the conclusion of halftime. A game ticket will be required for entrance. The Street Fest will feature:
- USF Sun Dolls, Cheerleaders & Rocky
- Herd of Thunder Band
- Photo Opportunities
- Food Trucks, Beverage Stations & Beer Garden
- Kids Zone (face painting, caricatures and games)
- Fan Activations & Merchandise Vendors
- More additions/details to come
KICKOFF: Set for 6 p.m.
HALFTIME: Alumni flag football game featuring more than 40 returning Bulls.
LISTEN: The game can be heard on Bulls Unlimited on the USF Bulls app or TuneIn Radio.
USF opens the 2025 season on Thurs., Aug. 28 vs. Boise State in Raymond James Stadium before heading to Florida (Sept. 6) and Miami (Sept. 13) and returning the Ray Jay to close out the non-conference campaign against South Carolina State on Sept. 20.
Up Next:
The Bulls open spring practice on March 25 with the annual USF Pro Day following on March 26. The USF Spring Game is set for April 26 at Corbett Stadium on the USF campus.
Tickets:
Deposits for new 2025 USF football season tickets are being accepted now and may be placed by calling 1-800-GoBulls or visiting this LINK.
ABOUT USF FOOTBALL
The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 28th season in 2024 with its second-straight bowl victory in the Hawai’i Bowl. Head coach Alex Golesh posted a program-best six-game turnaround and a Boca Raton Bowl victory in his first season in 2023. USF completed construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility in 2023 and a $340-million on-campus stadium and football operations center broke ground in the fall of 2024 and is slated for completion by 2027. The Bulls have posted 17 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections (including two consensus selections, the last coming in 2021), as well as 33 first-team all-conference honorees. USF has had 30 players selected in the NFL Draft and the Bulls have made 12 bowl game appearances (going 8-4), posting a program-record six straight appearances from 2005-2010 and making four straight bowl appearances from 2015-18. USF posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, logging a program-record 11-2 mark in 2016, while finishing both seasons ranked in the Top 25. USF spent a program-record 20 straight weeks ranked in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns and reached as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press rankings during the 2007 season.