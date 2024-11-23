USF Football To Honor 23 Seniors Ahead of Today’s Clash With Tulsa

Joey Johnston

When walk-on wide receiver Sean Atkins arrived on USF’s campus in 2019, he attended an orientation for the new athletes. He was approached by a couple of football players who said, “What sport do you play?”

“Football … I’m your teammate,” Atkins replied incredulously.

Saturday afternoon, Atkins will need no introduction when he’s part of the 23-player Senior Day. It’s the last Raymond James Stadium home game for so many familiar USF names.

Sean Atkins and Kelley Joiner rank among USF’s top 10 all-time in receiving yards and rushing yards, respectively.

Shortly before the Bulls (5-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-7, 1-5), the USF players will be presented one-by-one, greeted by head coach Alex Golesh , then surrounded by their families in an on-field ceremony that often touches the heart strings.

Each player will be given a framed Bulls jersey, a memento that will last well beyond their playing days.

Then it’s off to make home-game memories one final time. By defeating Tulsa, the Bulls will become bowl-eligible for a second straight season.

“I’ve thought about it a lot lately,” Atkins said. “My time is coming down. The last game at Ray-Jay. I’m looking forward to it because I’ve put my heart into this university. I love this place. It’s my home. It’s going to be really nice to get that special moment with my parents. I’ve visualized what it’s going to be like and I’m really excited for it.”

Golesh said he’s equally excited.

“It’s an interesting mix of guys who we will honor,” Golesh said. “There are guys who stayed with this program when that wasn’t the cool thing to do, the guys who believed in our vision of where we wanted to take this program. There are guys who transferred here and wanted to be part of USF, the guys who saw an opportunity.

“I think they’ve all been part of some special things. We are grateful for all of them and we know that they are positioned for future success, whether it’s in football or life.”

Golesh smiled.

“I think the biggest thing they all want — and I would agree — is getting out there and playing a great game and winning,” Golesh said. “Now that’s how you want to be remembered.”

Atkins, a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Award (nation’s top current or former walk-on player), will definitely be remembered. He has a program-record 175 receptions for 1,885 yards (third in program history) and 11 touchdowns. Last season, he became the first 1,000-yard receiver in USF history.

Atkins will be joined by numerous other outgoing seniors who made memorable marks with the Bulls. Among them:

Linebacker Jhalyn Shuler

• Running back Kelley Joiner , who just had a career-high 140-yard rushing game, has moved up to seventh (2,028 yards) on USF’s all-time rushing list.

• Linebacker Jhalyn Shuler , last season’s leading tackler (97) and one of the primary defensive leaders.

• Running back Nay’Quan Wright , a transfer from Florida, who has rushed for 1,229 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons with the Bulls.

• Left tackle RJ Perry , a transfer from Tennessee, who has become an offensive-line stalwart and a catalyst behind a rushing attack on pace to finish in USF’s all-time top five.

• Punter Andrew Stokes , a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, who is 19th in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a 44.9-yard average this season. He has 67 career punts inside the 20 — one off the USF record.

• Right Tackle Derek Bowman , the only offensive linemen to start every game this year and a 22-game starter in his two-year USF career.

• Center Mike Lofton , a 22-game starter over three seasons and notable big personality.

• All-conference right guard Zane Herring , an 18-game starter in two seasons who began 2024 on the Outland Trophy Watch List.

• Defensive end Jason Vaughn , who will equal the program’s record for games played on Saturday when he appears in game No. 55.

“It’s a little sad story because it felt like it has been forever, but it has only been two years for me (at USF),” Perry said. “I really enjoyed my time in Tampa. I had fun while I was here. It’s going to be a good one come Saturday, the last time coming out of the tunnel at Ray-Jay.”

Punter Andrew Stokes

“It’s bittersweet,” Shuler said. “You know, hopefully there are bigger and better things to come. But obviously, I want to have fun with the last (USF home game) I do get.”

Offensive coordinator Joel Gordon said he expects some players to get caught up in the emotion of Saturday’s pregame ceremony. But he knows everyone has the same desire — to go out on a high note.

“As a player and as a coach, you’re trying to squeeze every drop out of yourself,” Gordon said. “When you get to the end of the road, when you’re looking at your teammates, your coaches and your family, you want to know that you did everything in your power to help put the program in a better place than when you first came into it.

“There are never any guarantees in this game. You get to your last few games as a South Florida Bull and you’re staring life in the face. It’s real. But hopefully the culmination of getting there and all the experiences, it adds up to good feelings and no regrets. Because when that moment comes when you’re not strapping on that helmet anymore, it can be really hard.”

Atkins said he has no regrets. His story — from walk-on to record-setter — has been one of the most special tales in USF football history. Now he’s seeking an appropriate ending.

“The whole thing has meant a lot to me,” Atkins said. “Going from a walk-on that nobody knew about to contributing, the whole journey has given me so much self-confidence. It showed me that you can accomplish all your dreams if you work hard and put your mind to it.

“I owe everything to the opportunity USF football gave me. There’s nothing I’d love to do more than go out there, ball out one more time, and give the fans a victory. That would make for a perfect Senior Day.”