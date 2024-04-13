USF Football’s Golesh Named Among ESPN’s “Coaches Who Will Define The Next Decade”

TAMPA, April 11, 2024 – Coming off the greatest one-year improvement in program history and a decisive 45-0 rout of Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl, USF Football Head Coach Alex Golesh has been named to an ESPN list of “30 coaches who will define the next decade of college football.
The list, compiled by ESPN writer Bill Connelly, names coaches across six categories that will shape the college game. Golesh was named among the “most exciting younger head coaches,” of which three came from the American Athletic Conference.
Connelly wrote “after coaching for the diverse duo of Matt Campbell and Josh Heupel, he landed his first head-coaching job last year at age 38 and immediately crushed it” adding “after going a combined 4-29 from 2020 to 2022, USF leaped to 7-6 last season… crushing Syracuse 45-0 in the Boca Raton Bowl. His track record isn’t extensive, so putting him here is a risk, but what a first impression he made.”
In his first season leading the Bulls, Golesh produced a six-win improvement, the best in program history and second only to Northwestern in the 2023 season. His offense led the nation with 82 plays per game and ranked No. 17 in total offense (451.6 ypg) behind first year starting quarterback Byrum Brown, who became the program’s first 3,000-yard passer. Brown and wide receiver Sean Atkins, who became the program’s first 1,000-yard receiver, were part of 16 individual records and 12 team marks set by the Bulls in 2023. USF played in its first bowl game since 2018 and won its first since 2017. Golesh capped off the season with Rivals’ No. 48-ranked recruiting class, the highest outside of the autonomy conferences and the program’s best in a decade.
Golesh and the Bulls will take the field Saturday for the USF Spring Game presented by USF Health, which returns to Corbett Stadium on campus for a 2 p.m. kickoff. A capacity crowd is expected at the USF soccer teams’ competition venue as publicly available tickets were sold out early in the week. Fans must have reserved their general admission ticket for entrance in advance. The game will be broadcast live on 102.5 FM The Bone and on the Bulls Unlimited digital radio channel (USF Bulls App or TuneIn Radio).
Golesh’s second USF team returns 20 starters – 9 on offense, 9 on defense and two specialists – including record-setting quarterback Byrum Brown(Raleigh, N.C.) and wide receiver Sean Atkins (Viera), coming off the program’s first 3,000-yard passing and 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The 2023 Bulls set 12 team and 16 individual records and capped the biggest turnaround in program history (going 7-6 after a 1-11 campaign in 2022) with a 45-0 rout of Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl. The USF offense ranked No. 17 nationally producing 451.6 ypg and led the nation running 82.1 plays per game. The Bulls 5,871 offensive yards on the year ranked as the third-best total in program history.
USF opens the 2024 season on Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Bethune Cookman in Raymond James Stadium before heading to Alabama (Sept. 7) and Southern Mississippi (Sept. 14) and returning the Ray Jay to close out the non-conference campaign with a clash with Miami on Sept. 21.
