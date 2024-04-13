USF Football’s Golesh Named Among ESPN’s “Coaches Who Will Define The Next Decade”

TAMPA, April 11, 2024 – Coming off the greatest one-year improvement in program history and a decisive 45-0 rout of Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl, USF Football Head Coach Alex Golesh has been named to an ESPN list of “30 coaches who will define the next decade of college football.

