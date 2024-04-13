Today’s USF football Spring Game sold-out as enthusiasm builds for on-campus stadium

By Tina Meketa, University Communications and Marketing

With every new update, excitement continues to build over the new on-campus stadium. A groundbreaking date has been set, several renderings have been released and a new construction manager is ready to get the ball rolling. The fervor is contagious this USF Week, which is apparent as USF football’s Spring Game at Corbett Stadium on Saturday is a sellout.

“I think the on-campus stadium is a great way to not only get students to the games, which would increase turnout, but also a place to be a hub for alumni to reconnect with the university,” said Nicholas Sciscento, who graduated from USF in 2008.

“I think it will definitely improve the student experience – the same with faculty and staff – because it allows people to enjoy the game closer and it allows a lot of people’s family to come in knowing that there’s a close stadium where they can see the games,” said Josh Odimegwu, a USF senior in the College of Public Health.

“It could definitely improve school spirit, more people are going to go to the games, and it might also bring in new students, new applicants and more people wanting to come here knowing that there’s actually a stadium on campus,” said USF junior KJ Agnew, who’s studying economics.

“The stadium is going to be wonderful,” said Della Chapman, who graduated from USF in 1989. “Me and my grandkids, we can walk to the games because we don’t live far. That’ll bring so much excitement to the community. The kids in the neighborhood will want to come here.”

USF’s on-campus stadium is scheduled to open in time for fall 2027. More information on the project is available here.