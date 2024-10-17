USF Football’s Stokes Earns Second Straight Ray Guy Award Weekly Recognition

Senior punter Andrew Stokes (Perth, Australia) continues his strong play for South Florida football as he earned recognition on the Ray Guy Award’s weekly national honor roll for the second straight outing following his performance against Memphis.



Saturday vs. Memphis the 6-6 Australia native punted seven times for a 46.6 yards per punt average and pinned the Tiger’s inside their own 20 a career-best five times. Stokes’ efforts had Memphis starting drives from their own 5, 10, 12, 14 and 19-yard lines on the day and included 60, 56 and 50-yard efforts.



Stokes was also named to Ray’s 8 following a strong outing at Tulane in which he posted a 46.4-yard average, landing three balls inside the 20 and hitting a 61-yard long. Stokes’ punts had the Green Wave starting from their own 11, 12 and 15-yard lines.



Stokes has set a new USF record with 157 consecutive punts without a block and his 14 punts inside the 20 through the Bulls’ first six games this year put him on pace to challenge the USF season record of 30 set by Justin Brockhaus-Kann in 2011. With 60 punts inside the 20 on his career, including 24 in 2023, Stokes is also well within range to challenge Brockhaus-Kann’s USF career record of 68 (2009-12).



Stokes’ current season average of 44.9 yards per punt, his career best by over three yards, ranks second in the American Athletic Conference and No. 22 nationally and is on pace for the second-best season mark in program history and just the third over 44 yards per punt.



Stokes is carrying a 41.0 career punting average that would place him fourth on the all-time USF career charts. His career punts and punting yardage totals are both on pace to rank him among the top five all-time in those categories at USF.



USF takes on UAB in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and 102.5 HD-2 and Bulls Unlimited digital radio.



ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 27th season in 2023 with a program-best six-game turnaround and Boca Raton Bowl victory under first-year head coach Alex Golesh . USF completed construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility in 2023 and a $340-million on-campus stadium and football operations center is slated for completion by 2027. The Bulls have posted 16 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections (including two consensus selections, the last coming in 2021), as well as 32 first-team all-conference honorees. USF has had 30 players selected in the NFL Draft and the Bulls have made 11 bowl game appearances (going 7-4), posting a program-record six straight appearances from 2005-2010 and making four straight bowl appearances from 2015-18. USF posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, logging a program-record 11-2 mark in 2016, while finishing both seasons ranked in the Top 25. USF spent a program-record 20 straight weeks ranked in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns and reached as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press rankings during the 2007 season.



