Defending DII World Series Champs the University of Tampa will host the Italian National team

The Italian National Baseball Team led by MLB Hall of Famer and head coach Mike Piazza is set to visit Tampa for an exciting week of baseball with the University of Tampa Spartans. The series promises to be a thrilling display of talent and sportsmanship, showcasing some of the best players from Italy as they prepare for upcoming international competitions.

THIS STORY WAS REPRINTED FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA SPORTS WEBSITE. BE SURE TO CHECK THE SITE OUT FOR ALL THE BEST NEWS ON THE SPARTANS.

The game will take place at the University of Tampa’s historic baseball field, where fans will have the opportunity to witness the Italian team compete against one of the nation’s premier collegiate programs. The Spartans, under the guidance of their head coach, Joe Urso, are looking forward to this unique opportunity to challenge a national team and gain invaluable experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Italian National Baseball Team to Tampa,” said Urso. “This exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for our players to compete at a higher level of international baseball. We encourage all baseball fans in the area to come out and support both teams.”

The Italian National Team, which has made significant strides in international baseball, is gearing up for future tournaments, including the World Baseball Classic and the LA Olympics in 2028. This exhibition match will serve as an important part of their preparation, allowing them to fine-tune their skills against a strong collegiate opponent.

Tickets for the game are now available and can be purchased at www.terrierproduction.com/baseball (http://www.terrierproduction.com/baseball) or the stadium box office. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pre-game festivities and support their teams.

Join us for an unforgettable baseball series as the Italian National Team takes on the University of Tampa Spartans. Don’t miss your chance to witness this exciting matchup!

Game Details:

– Dates & Time: October 18th at 5:00pm & October 19th at 6:00pm

– Location: University of Tampa Baseball Field, Tampa, FL

– Tickets: Available at

www.terrierproduction.com/baseball (http://www.terrierproduction.com/baseball)