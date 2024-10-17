Santa Clara, Inglewood And Atlanta Get To Host Future Super Bowls

Show NFL owners public money for a stadium and get a Super Bowl.

The National Football League has announced the host cities for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 Super Bowls. San Francisco gets the 2026 game but there is a problem with that one. The NFL doesn’t have a team in San Francisco, as the 49ers franchise plays in Santa Clara which is about 45 miles south of San Francisco. The 2027 big game will take place in Inglewood which is outside of the Los Angeles city limits and the 2028 Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta. There was a claim that the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas brought in $700 million worth of economic impact. Funny thing about that figure. There is no verification that much money was spent on a one-day sporting event. It is as if economists just make up a number based on factors that are based on assumptions. There were an estimated 330,000 people in Las Vegas visiting for the Super Bowl but more than 265,000 of them didn’t have seats to watch the game and cities and states never tell you how much they are paying the NFL to host the game. Just a lot of assumptions but very few real hard facts.

The 2025 game will be played in New Orleans. Louisiana. Louisiana has spent probably more than a billion dollars at this point in constant renovations of the local domed stadium. At one point, Louisiana was paying the late Tom Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints franchise, millions upon millions of dollars to keep his business in the state. Not all of the money spent for a Super Bowl for hotels or motels or car rentals stays in the city or state. Some of the money goes to the home office which is located elsewhere. How do you land a Super Bowl? Just spend public money for a state-of-the-art NFL venue.

The football venue in Santa Clara will host the 2026 Super Bowl