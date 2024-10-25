USF Men’s Golf Team Ranked No. 20 in the nation.

The first National Collegiate Golf Rankings were announced this afternoon and the University of South Florida men’s golf team came in at No. 25.
The Bulls got off to a strong start this season placing top-10 in the first two tournaments of the season. They opened up the year at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate where they tied for sixth. A different Bulls’ golfer had the low round in each of the three rounds. This performance was followed up by a top-5 finish at the Windon Memorial Classic. The Windon Memorial Classic saw the Bulls beat out both No. 15 Illinois and No. 18 Pepperdine.
Their early momentum has been a team effort compiling of two top-10 finishes and one top-15 finish. With the whole team buying in, their No. 25 ranking is only the beginning for this Bulls team. They are back in action October 28th at the FAU Invitational where they look to build on their hot start and move up even higher from their top 25 ranking.
About USF Men’s Golf
The USF men’s golf program has captured 19 conference titles and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won six American Athletic Conference Tournament championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four consecutive from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn nine straight NCAA Regional appearances, including a 6th pace finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley, who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 24 tournament wins under Bradley including three in the 2023-24 season, by far the most under any coach in program history.