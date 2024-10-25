USF Men’s Golf Team Ranked No. 20 in the nation.

The first National Collegiate Golf Rankings were announced this afternoon and the University of South Florida men’s golf team came in at No. 25.

The Bulls got off to a strong start this season placing top-10 in the first two tournaments of the season. They opened up the year at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate where they tied for sixth. A different Bulls’ golfer had the low round in each of the three rounds. This performance was followed up by a top-5 finish at the Windon Memorial Classic. The Windon Memorial Classic saw the Bulls beat out both No. 15 Illinois and No. 18 Pepperdine.



Their early momentum has been a team effort compiling of two top-10 finishes and one top-15 finish. With the whole team buying in, their No. 25 ranking is only the beginning for this Bulls team. They are back in action October 28th at the FAU Invitational where they look to build on their hot start and move up even higher from their top 25 ranking.



About USF Men’s Golf

