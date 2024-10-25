Additional Options For The Buccaneers At Wide Receiver Not Requiring Draft Capital

By: Jeremy Morrow

Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

Knowing that Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht covets his draft capital and would prefer to find a patch for the wide receivers missing until Mike Evans returns there may be some hidden gems on other teams rosters. In particular the Buccaneers could scour the practice squads across the NFL for help.

These are players who could come in, add help while pushing the current healthy roster up the depth chart and would not cost a draft pick. So after digging through those rosters here are some interesting names that stand out to me.

Familiar To Baker Mayfield

There is something to be said about receivers who have familiarity with their quarterback. At this time there are two players with such history, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Terrace Marshall Jr. Peoples-Jones was in Cleveland with Baker from 2020-2022. During that time Peoples-Jones had some of the best numbers of his career. In fact he showed upward trajectory and growth during that time. In 2020 he hauled in 14 receptions for 304 yards as a rookie.

During his second year he increased those numbers to 34 receptions and 597 yards. Finally, in his last year with Baker, he hauled in 61 receptions for 839 yards. Then the bad quarterback play hit the Browns. Now, languishing on the Lions practice squad, could he be added to the roster to help out?

Terrace Marshall Jr found himself drafted to the horrible Carolina Panthers in 2021. Again, another wide receiver coupled to bad quarterback play, Marshall Jr was able to be in camp and play in three games with Baker. Though that leaves very little time together he did have 28 receptions for 490 yards that season. His yards after catch was also a nice five yards per catch. He too needs a new home and fresh start.

Unknowns For The Buccaneers To Consider

There are quite a few wide receivers scattered around the NFL on practice squads. Now they are there for a reason. Scouting has indicated that these players may posses the qualities to play when called upon but are rarely viewed as a player with the skill set to translate into a impactful role. That being said there may be some that the Buccaneers should do some due diligence on Jeshaun Jones is a 6’1″ receiver on the Vikings practice squad from Maryland. While in his last season at school he had 56 catches for 790 yards. This resulted in 33 first downs and four touchdowns with a 68% catch percentage. Though he did not show the ability to play outside he did excel for the Terrapins in the slot.

Joshua Cephus sits on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad right now as well. He finished his last season in school at UTSA with over 1,00 yards, 50 first downs, and 10 touchdowns. With sure hands and clever traits while running routes his smoothness could be utilized in the slot. Though he’s not blazing fast or strong he disguises his breaks well. I wouldn’t trust him outside but in the slot maybe he could grow.

Final Thought

There is really no good options here with maybe the exception of Peoples-Jones. But I think almost everyone on this list posses more upside than the players currently on the Buccaneers practice squad. But no one here can even begin to duplicate the ability of Godwin. Also given the free agency market the Buccaneers are going to have to make a trade.

For more on the Buccaneers from Jeremy click here, then make sure to follow him on Twitter.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com