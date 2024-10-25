The sudden passing of popular USF head basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dead at the age of 43

As reported by Rant Sports the college basketball community was rocked by the shocking news of University of South Florida head men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s passing earlier today. At the age of 43, Abdur-Rahim was undergoing a medical procedure at a hospital in Tampa when complications during the procedure led to his untimely death.

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

After achieving a 25-8 record, he guided the Bulls to their inaugural regular-season conference championship and their first-ever top 25 ranking during the regular season, ascending as high as number 24 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls and earning him AAC Coach of the Year honors.

Abdur-Rahim brought a new energy to the South Florida campus, transforming Bulls basketball games into must-attend events. The team experienced a series of sellouts with enthusiastic crowds unprecedented at USF sporting events, and premier seating for the 2024-2025 season has already sold out.

“In a very short time, Coach Abdur-Rahim made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida. In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation,” said USF President, Rhea Law. “Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body. His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”

News of his passing sent shockwaves through the sports world. USF football coach Alex Golesh expressed his devastation, hailing Abdur-Rahim as an exceptional man, husband, father, and leader. CBS Sports analyst Seth Davis referred to the news as a “gut punch,” commending Abdur-Rahim as a wonderful person and an incredible coach.

The sudden passing of the coach elicited an outpouring of sadness from his fellow head coaches Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame), Kim English (Providence), Johnny Dawkins (UCF), and Eric Konkol (Tulsa), all of whom were stunned by the news. They joined thousands of fans, players, and professionals from both the college and pro ranks who took to social media to mourn his unexpected demise.

Abdur-Rahim was a rising star in the coaching world. He went 19-65 in his first three seasons at Kennesaw State but enjoyed great success over the next two seasons. His 2022-23 team at Kennesaw State went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament, earning him the shot to coach at USF.

MORE TO THIS STORY AS WE GET IT.