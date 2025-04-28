The University of South Florida track and field program had a standout showing on Saturday, capturing a Wheel for the second time this weekend at the 129th Running of the Penn Relays presented by Toyota, held at the Penn Quakers Track & Field Complex.

The Bulls’ men’s 4×100-meter relay team of Alexavier Monfries , Abdul-Rasheed Saminu , Shomari Pettigrew and Jaleel Croal raced to a thrilling victory, clocking 39.00 seconds to secure the program’s second consecutive victory in the 4x100m relay. The event, streamed live on FloTrack with a split broadcast on CBS Sports Network, featured some of the nation’s top collegiate talent.

“This group continues to show what is possible when you combine focus, preparation and belief,” said USF Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Erik Jenkins . “I’m proud of the way our team represented the university on a national stage.”

The Bulls made more noise in the relays as the men’s 4×400-meter team finished second with an impressive time of 3:02.69, while the women’s 4×400-meter squad placed fourth overall, clocking 3:33.06.

Meanwhile, the Bulls also sent a contingent of athletes south to Orlando for the UCF Knights Invite. Tyra Thomas led the charge in Florida, earning a second place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.48 seconds.

Fans can access final results for the UCF Invite HERE and Penn Relays HERE.

