Wild Ending in Washington and the Rebirth of Jameis Winston in the Cleveland – Week 8 in the NFL

Describing week 8 of the NFL season as wild is an understatement; it was filled with drama, heartbreak, and second chances, which became the narrative for many of the week’s most significant victories. As the 2024 NFL season progresses, the one certainty appears to be the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in the AFC West..

First No Surprises – Well Almost

Detroit Lions (6–1), buried the Tennessee Titans (1–6) under an avalanche of points. Detroit scored 52 points before throttling back in the fourth quarter, helping to gain a game on the Minnesota Vikings (5–2), The Chiefs stay undefeated at 7-0 beating the Raiders, the Falcons taking control of the NFC South with a win over the Bucs.

Houston managed to hold off a surprisingly strong Colts team, while the Eagles decisively defeated the Bengals in Cincinnati. The Cardinals narrowly clinched a 28-27 victory over the Dolphins, which featured Tua’s comeback, the Bills dominated the Seahawks, the Chargers triumphed over the Saints, and the Broncos decisively beat the Panthers. All these games unfolded largely as expected, with a few tense moments—quite fitting for Halloween week.

I don’t believe what I just saw

With apologies to the late, great Jack Buck, there were a few games on Sunday that were such surprises they defied belief. From teams we thought were certain losers that became winners, to the most thrilling game ending of the year so far.

The action began in Cleveland, where the red-hot Ravens arrived on a winning streak to confront a Browns team led by Jameis Winston, a quarterback many had forgotten was still in the league. Baltimore and the rest of the NFL were quickly reminded that before Tom Brady took his place at Tampa Bay, Winston was a solid, albeit inconsistent, quarterback capable of delivering outstanding performances.

Yesterday, Winston, starting in place of DeSean Watson who is out for the remainder of the season, scorched the Ravens’ defense with 333 yards and three touchdowns, leading to a surprising 29-24 upset over Baltimore. At 5-3, the Ravens now find themselves in second place in the AFC North, behind their fierce rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next, we move to Foxboro, where the Jets took on the Patriots. Many pundits believed this was where “Gang Green” would begin their turnaround and get back on track. Indeed, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was expected to demonstrate to the league that he was the missing piece New York needed to become a contender.

It seems New England didn’t receive the memo, with the Patriots resorting to Garrett Wilson at quarterback and Drake Maye exiting early due to a head injury, the outlook was grim. However, the Jets conceded a 70-yard touchdown drive, culminating in Rhamondre Stevenson’s one-yard touchdown dive with only 22 seconds left, making the scoreboard read New England 25, New York 22. It’s worth noting that Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein’s missed extra point and field goal contributed to the uncertainty of the game’s outcome, while Aaron Rodgers’ missed opportunities in the Red Zone did no favors for the struggling Jets.

Let’s discuss one of the notable failures of the 2024 season, the Dallas Cowboys, who faced a battered 49ers team fortunate to muster 22 healthy players for their Sunday Night Football showdown, a clash between long-standing rivals.

Dak Prescott threw two more interceptions and failed to secure a comeback win. The defense conceded three consecutive touchdown drives in the third quarter. Shortly after the game concluded, a star player confronted a media member over a social media post, culminating in a 30-24 victory for San Francisco over Dallas. Jerry Jones is likely displeased, considering his team has not been a significant Super Bowl contender since the 1990s when Jimmy Johnson was the coach.

Saving the best for last

The Washington Commanders, leaders of the NFC East, clashed with the Chicago Bears, who were above .500 and in the playoff hunt in the highly competitive NFC North. The game spotlighted this year’s top two draft picks, who have both exceeded expectations thus far. Chicago’s No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, and Washington’s No. 2, Jayden Daniels, led their respective teams as they faced off in Landover in the game of the day.

Washington dominated the game, with Daniels leading the Commanders up and down the field, despite encountering issues in the Red Zone where two touchdowns were called back due to penalties. The Bears’ defense limited Daniels and the Commanders to four Austin Seibert field goals while the Commanders defense picked up 2 points as they caused a safety on a Bears fumble that was kicked out of the end zone, securing a 12-0 lead at halftime. However, Williams, who completed the game with 10 of 24 for 131 yards, led the Bears to a couple of second-half touchdowns, while the Chicago defense kept the Commanders scoreless.

In a dramatic turn, the Bears scored the decisive touchdown with only 23 seconds remaining as backup running back Roschon Johnson charged in from one yard out. Chicago secured a two-point conversion to claim a 15-12 lead, marking the first time the Bears led throughout the game.

The Commanders seemed defeated, but Daniels delivered the play of the year, securing Washington’s victory. Dodging pass rushers, Daniels launched a desperate throw into the end zone, which wide receiver Noah Brown caught, clinching the game with a 52-yard touchdown as the clock ran out as the scoreboard read Washington 18 Chicago 15.

What the experts are saying about Week 8

Per Rant Sports here is what the NBC SPORTS Game Night in America were saying.

“It’s the ultimate no-no for any defensive back. Knock it down and box out your guy. This is going to give nightmares to the Chicago Bears.” – Devin McCourty on Commanders’ Hail Mary TD to defeat Bears

“This could be ‘team of destiny’ type stuff. You win those kinds of games, good things happen.” – Jason Garrett on the Commanders’ Hail Mary

“I hate to say it Jets, but you created this darkness by letting go of your coach and changing horses in midstream.” – Tony Dungy on Jets’ loss to New England

“‘A fool isn’t a fool for making a mistake. A fool is a fool for refusing to learn, and I’m going to learn from the things that went wrong last year.’” – Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to Mike Florio on learning from last year’s struggles

