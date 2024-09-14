Texas A&M and Florida look to get above .500 with Emmitt Smith on hand at the Swamp

Texas A&M (1-1) at Florida (1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas A&M by 4 ½.

Series record: Tied 3-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas A&M and Florida try to avoid a second loss as they begin Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies lost to then-No. 5 Notre Dame before dominating overmatched McNeese State. The Gators lost to then-No. 19 Miami before blowing out lower-division Samford. But what they do against league competition will provide a better indication of where the programs are under first-year A&M coach Mike Elko and embattled, third-year Florida coach Billy Napier.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s Montrell Johnson vs. Texas A&M’s shaky run defense. Johnson has 177 yards rushing and three touchdowns in two games and could find space against the Aggies, who rank 15th in the SEC against the run. Texas A&M has allowed 378 yards on the ground and is giving up a league-leading 5.25 yards a carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas A&M: Junior Le’Veon Moss leads the Aggies with 154 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including two last week against McNeese State. Moss helped A&M finish with the program’s most rushing yards (333) in a game since 2018.

Florida: Freshman DJ Lagway is expected to see significant action after throwing for 456 yards and three touchdowns against Samford. The consensus No. 1 QB recruit in 2023 likely will split time with veteran Graham Mertz, who missed last week’s game with a concussion. But an SEC opponent should provide a better indication of how close Lagway is to taking over in Gainesville.

FACTS & FIGURES

Two former Florida coaches and two former Florida starters are returning to the Swamp in a pseudo homecoming. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, defensive line coach Sean Spencer, LB Scooby Williams and DB Jaydon Hill will be on the opposite sideline at Florida Field. … Another potentially awkward moment: Former Florida legend and NFL great Emmitt Smith, whose son EJ is a backup running back for the Aggies, will serve as the honorary “Mr. Two Bits” before kickoff. His appearance comes six months after Smith publicly blasted his alma mater for eliminating its entire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department. … The Gators have scored in an NCAA-record 450 consecutive games, 53 longer than anyone else in college football history.

