Ball State at University of Miami Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME

Introduction

Welcome to an exciting matchup between the Ball State Cardinals and the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes! Both teams will face off at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game live on the ACC Network.

Key Players

For Miami, the standout performer has been QB Cam Ward, who has already amassed 689 passing yards and 6 touchdowns in just two games. On the other side, Ball State is led by QB Kadin Semonza, who threw for 262 yards and 4 touchdowns in their single game so far this season.

Broadcast Info

Set your alarms and clear your schedule for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can catch this thrilling game on the ACC Network and be part of the action!

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

Currently, the moneyline odds for this game are off the board.

Run Line

Ball State: +36.5 (-110)

Miami: -36.5 (-110)

Total Runs

Over/Under: 55.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Ball State Recent Betting Trends

Performance

Ball State had a solid start to their season, securing a victory against Missouri State 42-34. The Cardinals came into that game as a 3-point home favorite and managed to cover the spread.

Moneyline Stats

Being only one game into the season, Ball State boasts a 1-0 record straight up.

Total Games

The Cardinals’ single game this season went way over the total of 51 points, with a high-scoring fourth quarter.

ATS (Against the Spread)

Ball State covered the spread in their lone game, bringing their ATS record to 1-0.

Key Player Stats

QB Kadin Semonza is the star of the show with 262 passing yards and 4 touchdowns, currently leading the MAC in completion rate.

Miami Recent Betting Trends

Performance

Miami has had a stellar start to their season. They defeated Florida Gators 41-17 as a 2-point favorite and hammered Florida A&M 56-9.

Moneyline Stats

Miami is 2-0 on the moneyline this season.

Total Games

The Hurricanes have gone over the total in both their games this season, with their games accumulating at least 58 points each.

ATS (Against the Spread)

Despite their strong performances, Miami is 0-1 ATS when favored by a double-digit spread, such as the 48-point favorite against Florida A&M.

Key Player Stats

QB Cam Ward is on fire with 689 passing yards and 6 touchdowns in just two games, making him one of the top performers to watch this week.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value : Betting on Miami to cover the -36.5 run line could be risky, given their recent ATS performance as heavy favorites.

: Betting on Miami to cover the -36.5 run line could be risky, given their recent ATS performance as heavy favorites. Total Runs Consideration : Given both teams’ scoring patterns, there’s a strong likelihood that this game could go over the set total of 55.5 points.

: Given both teams’ scoring patterns, there’s a strong likelihood that this game could go over the set total of 55.5 points. ATS Performance: Ball State’s ability to cover the spread in their first game and Miami’s shaky performance as heavy favorites gives Ball State +36.5 a better chance.

Betting Recommendations

Against the Spread : Ball State +36.5 seems like a solid bet given their ability to cover and Miami’s inconsistency in such scenarios.

: Ball State +36.5 seems like a solid bet given their ability to cover and Miami’s inconsistency in such scenarios. Over/Under: Betting over 55.5 points is a good line considering both teams’ high-scoring trends.

While Miami enters the game as the clear favorite, Ball State has the potential to keep it interesting. Use these insights to make educated bets and enhance your game-day experience!

About the Author

Carlos SME is your go-to expert for all things sports betting. Simply put, SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and America’s raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2-way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s. Follow him to enjoy the earn.