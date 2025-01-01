Austin Group Wants An MLB Expansion Team

MLB is not expanding anytime soon.

At the end of September, the Austin Baseball Commission held a launch party in effort to bring Major League Baseball to Austin, Texas. MLB officials probably ignored the little party in Austin, after all there are two franchises in Texas and MLB officials probably are more inclined to put a team in the east and put a team in the west, if MLB expands. There is a group called the Austin Baseball Commission that has given reasons why Austin deserves an MLB team but there is no potential owner who has emerged nor is there a stadium plan. But the Austin group is forging ahead with the hope that by 2029, when MLB might consider expansion, that everything will be in place to make a bid for a team.

The group is of the belief that Austin has the economic wherewithal to support an MLB franchise claiming Austin’s robust economy, fueled by technology, education, and a thriving cultural scene, provides a strong financial foundation for sustaining an MLB franchise. The city’s economic resilience and high per capita income make it an attractive market for sports investment. The group also is touting a vibrant cultural scene. Known as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” Austin’s cultural vibrancy adds to its appeal. The city’s dynamic entertainment and arts scene can synergize with an MLB team, offering a comprehensive entertainment experience for fans. There is no MLB competition nearby. Austin’s geographic location provides a distinct market area. The city’s distance from Houston and Dallas allows for a new team to establish its own identity and fan base without significant market overlap. As far as a stadium, Austin has plenty of space to build a ballpark but that is not enough. MLB needs to see money and a plan from Austin and right now, there is no money or plan.

