Can Houston Astros become first team in over two decades to repeat as World Series champions?

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The defending World Series champion Houston Astros are the co-third choice to repeat as champs in 2023 according to Action Network.

Houston, which battled early-season injuries, got off to a slow start to the 2023 Major League Baseball season and trailed the surprising Texas Rangers in the American League West for most of the season.

As September begins the Astros, Rangers and Seattle Mariners are in a heated battle for the AL West title. The two teams who fail to win the division crown figure to still make the playoffs as American League wild-card teams.

Houston and Texas are both +800 to win the World Series. It would be the first-ever World Series title for the Rangers, whose general manager is former Princeton University standout baseball and basketball player Chris Young. Seattle, also looking for its first-ever World Series title, or a first-ever trip to a World Series is +1100 to capture that elusive crown.

The Astros are looking to be the first team since the New York Yankees in 1999-2000 to repeat as World Series champions. It would also be Houston’s third World Series title in seven years.

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, both out of the American League East, are also +800 to win the World Series. The Orioles turnaround from one of the worst teams in the Majors began last year when the team barely missed the playoffs. This year they lead the American League East over the Rays and are looking for their first World Series appearance and title since 1983 when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies in five games. Tampa Bay has been one of the most consistent regular-season teams in recent years, but the Rays are looking for their first-ever World Series title.

Minnesota, which figures to win the weak American League Central crown, is +2800 to win a World Series. It would be the Twins first World Series since 1991 when they beat the Atlanta Braves in a great seven-game series.

The two favorites to win the World Series are both in the National League where the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves are +300 and the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers are +400.

Atlanta, behind likely MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., has dominated from the start of the season and in a tough NL East has never looked back. The Dodgers began slowly, but overtook the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona is now battling for a wild-card spot with the Phillies, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

It would be Atlanta’s second World Series title in three yers and Los Angeles’ second title in four years.

Philadelphia came out of the final wild-card spot to win the National League last year before losing to the Astros in the World Series. The Phillies, who are +1800, to win their first World Series since 2008, are looking to take that same route again as they led the wild-card race as September began.

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the National League Central Division and have odds of +2800 to win their first World Series.

The Giants and Cubs both check in with odds of +3300.