Kansas City Chiefs’ Franchise Owner Wants Public Money To Renovate His Home Stadium

Jackson County, Missouri voters will have the final say on April 2nd.

In the matter of days, the owners of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs and Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals will know if Jackson County, Missouri voters will say yea or nay to extending a sales tax that would go into building a baseball stadium in downtown Kansas City and renovating the Chiefs’ business’ stadium. The Royals franchise owner John Sherman wants to flee the Truman Sports Complex and build a stadium-village complete with office, residential and retail space. Sherman and his associates claim they will put up half the money needed for the $2 billion project. Sherman would be abandoning his present stadium and the Kansas City Chiefs’ franchise owner Clark Hunt would welcome that with open arms.

Hunt, with a yes vote from Jackson County voters, would be able to build a stadium-village around the football venue as acres of land would be freed up for development after the adjoining Royals’ baseball stadium is razed. Hunt’s renovation plan would cost around $800 million but he and his family are willing to put up just $300 million. “We would not be willing to sign a lease for another 25 years without the financing to properly renovate and reimagine the stadium,” said Hunt. “So the financing puzzle is very important to us to make sure we have enough funds to do everything we’ve outlined.” Hunt wants a parking deck built for players, VIPs and other special guests. Hunt wants pedestrian bridges which would help fans get from parking lots to the stadium. He wants new ribbon and video boards along with the existing suites around the stadium being renovated. There would be additional food courts and restrooms. The football team’s lease to use the present stadium with Jackson County, Missouri ends in 2031. Sherman wants a stadium built within five years but first the voters have to say yes.

Clark Hunt and Andy Reid

