Sweet 16: Today’s matchups, where to watch them and the times. Alabama vs. North Carolina is the headliner.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinal games. Game matchups for Saturday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 6 p.m. ET on TBS and truTV — will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the night’s games. Sunday’s Regional Finals — beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CBS — will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the night’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on TBS. All CBS games can be streamed on Paramount+ and the TNT, TBS and truTV games can be streamed on MAX.

Follow us on X (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA tournament broadcast news and information.

