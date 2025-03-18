Orlando Investors Are Dreaming Of An MLB Franchise

There are claims that money is available for a franchise and stadium.

The people who want to bring a Major League Baseball franchise to the Orlando and central Florida region claim they have a key investor and a place to build a ballpark near SeaWorld. But there doesn’t seem to be a name attached to fund the billions of dollars needed to land a Major League Baseball franchise or how a baseball stadium construction would be paid off. The Orlando group claims it will put $1 billion into the ballpark. The group does have a name for the team, the Orlando Dreamers, and if MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays franchise does hit the market, the Orlando group would like a chance to buy the business.

Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, who is the MLB Ambassador for the Dreamers, claims the money for a franchise and ballpark is there. “We are thrilled with the commitment made by our investor partner, which accomplishes a key remaining step in our initiative to bring a Major League Baseball franchise to the Orlando area. Our process all along has been to identify and bring on board ‘best of class’ partners in every aspect of our process.” Jim Schnorf, who is the Co-Founder of the Orlando Dreamers, has a ballpark financial plan in mind. “We now have a letter of intent towards financing our state-of-the-art, 45,000 capacity domed stadium right in the middle of the tourist corridor, where we will welcome approximately 80 million tourists this year. Financing structure will provide a minimum of approximately $1 billion towards stadium construction costs, under an arrangement that is highly attractive to Orange County government and citizens, team ownership, and Major League Baseball.” But, the Dreamers’ group does not seem to have put its plan in front of Orlando, central Florida and state politicians as of yet or MLB. It is uncertain how serious the Orlando bid really is.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com