Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 21 shots in Lightning’s 2-0 win over Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his sixth shutout of the season after stopping 21 shots as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday night.

Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel scored for Tampa Bay, which has won eight of the past nine games at home. Vasilevskiy recorded his 39th career shutout to tie Jocelyn Thibault for 49th on the all-time list.

Ivan Fedotov finished with 21 saves for the Flyers, who have been shutout in back-to-back games. Philadelphia has lost seven of the past eight games.

Kucherov scored his 29th of the season, converting on a breakaway with 1:29 left in the first period. Guentzel scored his 15th power-play goal of the season, tying Leon Draisaitl for the league lead, with an empty-net goal with 1:30 left in the third.

Takeaways

Flyers: Fedotov, who picked up his first career victory in November at Amalie Arena, has allowed just two goals in two games against the Lightning. … The Flyers were shutout for the seventh time this season.

Lightning: Kucherov has points in 10 consecutive games on home ice against the Flyers. … Monday was the lone home game for Tampa Bay in the middle of a seven game stretch.

Key moment

The Flyers had a four-minute power play chance at 11:38 of the second period trailing by a goal when Emil Lilleberg was called for a double minor for high sticking. Not only did the Lightning hold Philadelphia off the scoreboard during the power play, Tampa Bay outshot the Flyers 2-0.

Key stat

Philadelphia went 0 for 5 on the power play on the night to extend their drought to 0 for 23 with the man advantage, dating back to Feb. 25.

Up Next

On Thursday, the Flyers are at Washington and the Lightning are at Dallas.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL