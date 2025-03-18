Let’em Run recap: Red Hot at Gulfstream Park

Let’em Run Review of 3/15/25 and Preview of 3/22/25

By Fred York and Sean Miller

Over the weekend, Let’em Run delivered an impressive string of winners, headlined by our inaugural week of “One Horse Wonders.” In Race 8 at Gulfstream Park, we highlighted an 8-1 morning line long shot that surged to victory, ultimately going off at 9-5 and paying $5.80 to win. Our “Look Out” bet in Race 11 also came through, paying $3.40 to win after being bet down from 3-1 to 9-5. We added two more winners from our second choices in Races 10 and 12, along with three third-place finishes from our 13 total picks. A solid weekend for those who followed along.

The Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs was another highlight, with American Promise, trained by D. Wayne Lucas, the “Godfather” of trainers, stealing the show. As the favorites faltered, American Promise stormed to victory in the one-turn, 1 1/8 mile affair, securing a spot in the Kentucky Derby. The win demonstrated the brilliance and strategy of Lucas, who once again showed he can outmaneuver the younger generation of trainers when it matters most.

Key Takeaways from 3/15/25

Race 8 at Gulfstream Park : Our 8-1 M/L pick won and paid $5.80.

: Our 8-1 M/L pick won and paid $5.80. Race 11 at Gulfstream Park : The “Look Out” bet cashed at $3.40.

: The bet cashed at $3.40. Race 10 and Race 12 : Both second choices came through with wins.

: Both second choices came through with wins. Virginia Derby: American Promise punched his ticket to the Kentucky Derby.

Looking ahead, the Derby Prep trail intensifies as we enter the stretch run. From this point forward, all prep races award 100 points to the winner and 50 points to the runner-up, virtually guaranteeing a spot in the Derby field. The stakes are higher than ever, and the competition will only get fiercer.

Upcoming Races on 3/22/25

The Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway Park : A 1 1/16 mile race on Tapeta, adding a unique twist to the prep trail. With a field of 12 horses and 1 AE, this race promises fireworks. Poster , winner of the Remsen Stakes, is among the top contenders. Post time: 6:25 EST .

: A 1 1/16 mile race on Tapeta, adding a unique twist to the prep trail. With a field of 12 horses and 1 AE, this race promises fireworks. , winner of the Remsen Stakes, is among the top contenders. Post time: . The Louisiana Derby at Fairgrounds in New Orleans: Another 1 1/16 mile race, but this one on dirt. John Hancock, who drew post 1, will be looking to bounce back after being scratched from the Virginia Derby. Post time: 6:42 EST.

Both races offer intriguing betting opportunities and critical points for Derby qualification. The Tapeta surface at Turfway adds complexity, while the dirt showdown at Fairgrounds will be a true test of stamina and speed.

What’s Next for Let’em Run

Sean “The Genius” Miller and I will break down our “One Horse Wonder” picks on Thursday, 3/20/25, at 8 PM. We’ll provide deep analysis and insights to help you make the most informed wagers. Additionally, we’ll be guests on the popular Nerdthusiast podcast on Tuesday at 7:30 PM, available on YouTube. Don’t miss it!

For more expert analysis and picks, visit SportsTalkNYFan.com and SportsTalkFlorida.com. We’re heating up, and the Derby trail is just getting started!