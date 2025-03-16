Portland Has An Artist Rendition Of A Major League Baseball Stadium

MLB is not expanding anytime soon.

There has been a site picked out in Portland, Oregon for a Major League Baseball team to play and city elected officials are all for it. Now there are drawings of the proposed stadium. The bad news for people in Portland who want to see an MLB game is that there will not be any MLB games played in Portland for years because Major League Baseball is not adding any franchises in the immediate future. The Portland City Council agreed to formally support the Portland Diamond Project’s plans to bring a Major League Baseball team to the city and to build a stadium along the city’s south waterfront. Mayor Ted Wheeler brought the agenda item to the council a few months ago with the intention of sending a signal to Major League Baseball and to the rest of the country that the City of Portland is “very serious” about landing an MLB team.

MLB still has a stadium issue to resolve in Las Vegas as John Fisher, the owner of a team that is now just called the Athletics, still has not completed his plan to pay the cost of constructing a Las Vegas stadium although Fisher said he will put up one billion dollars for the stadium. In the Tampa Bay area, there is no resolution in the Rays’ stadium situation. There are other stadium issues that need to be resolved in Chicago, in Kansas City and in Phoenix. If MLB adheres to the we won’t expand until we resolve stadium issues then there is the possibility that MLB won’t expand until all of the stadium problems are solved. The Portland Diamond Project has signed a letter of intent to buy Zidell Yards in the south waterfront area. Portland Diamond Project wants to develop the 33-acre former shipyard into a stadium-village.

