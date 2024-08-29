Rockies vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME

Hello sports fans! Today we’re diving into an exciting matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins. It’s set to go down at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, with first pitch at 3:10 p.m. ET. This game marks the finale of a competitive four-game series. Spotlight players include the Rockies’ rising star Ezequiel Tovar and the Marlins’ power hitter Jake Burger.

Broadcast Info:

Catch all the action live on BSFL, and make sure you don’t miss a beat of this thrilling encounter!

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

The Rockies are the favorites here with -138 moneyline odds, while the underdog Marlins are listed at +117.

Run Line

When it comes to the run line, the Rockies are favored by 1.5 runs with odds of +141. The Marlins are at +1.5 with -168 odds.

Total Runs

The over/under for total runs in this game has been set at 11, with the over odds at -105 and the under at -116.

Rockies Recent Betting Trends

Performance

This season, the Rockies have emerged victorious in 2 out of the 3 games where they were favorites. They have a mixed bag when playing as favorites of -138 or more, splitting those games 1-1.

Moneyline Stats

The sportsbooks’ moneyline suggests a 58% chance of a Rockies win.

Total Games

In their last 10 games, the total has gone over in 4 instances, highlighting some potential for high-scoring affairs.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Rockies are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 matches.

Key Player Stats

Brenton Doyle has been a powerhouse with 21 home runs and 63 RBIs, leading the Rockies in both categories. Ezequiel Tovar is another standout, with 21 home runs and an impressive .274 batting average.

Marlins Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Marlins have been quite the underdogs this season, with 44 wins out of 117 games where they were listed as underdogs. In games where their moneyline was set at +117 or longer, they’ve won 33 out of 88 times.

Moneyline Stats

The moneyline implies a 46.1% chance of victory for the Marlins.

Total Games

In their last 10, the total has gone under in half of the games, showing a tendency for lower-scoring matchups.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Marlins are 3-7 against the spread in their recent 10 games.

Key Player Stats

Jake Burger has made a significant impact with 25 home runs and 59 RBIs. Jesus Sanchez and Otto Lopez also contribute with solid stats, helping the Marlins stay competitive.

Betting Insights

Run Line Value

Betting on the Rockies to cover the run line seems like a solid option, considering their relatively decent performance as favorites this season.

Total Runs Consideration

With the total set at 11 runs and both teams having mixed outcomes regarding over/under, this could be a tightly contested game. It might be worth considering the under.

Underdog Potential

The Marlins have shown they can surprise as underdogs, making a bet on them at +117 a tempting proposition for those looking for a value pick.

Betting Recommendations

Taking a look at the betting landscape, the Rockies appear favorable on the moneyline, but the Marlins’ underdog potential can’t be ignored. Be mindful of the total runs set at 11, and consider the recent trends when making your picks.

Final Thoughts

This Rockies vs. Marlins finale promises to be a thrilling encounter. Utilize the insights provided to place informed bets and enjoy an exciting game of baseball!

