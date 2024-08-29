2025 Super Bowl LIX odds with Carlos SME!!

Immediately after the Kansas City Chiefs’ dramatic overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, both teams emerged as early favorites for next season’s championship. As the new NFL season approaches, the Chiefs have managed to pull ahead as the sole frontrunner with odds standing at +500.

Here’s a look at the most recent Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of August 29.

Latest Super Bowl LIX Odds

Kansas City Chiefs : +500 (Bet $10 to win $60 total)

: +500 (Bet $10 to win $60 total) San Francisco 49ers : +600 (Bet $10 to win $70 total)

: +600 (Bet $10 to win $70 total) Baltimore Ravens : +1000 (Bet $10 to win $110 total)

: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $110 total) Detroit Lions : +1200 (Bet $10 to win $130 total)

: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $130 total) Cincinnati Bengals : +1300 (Bet $10 to win $140 total)

: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $140 total) Philadelphia Eagles : +1400 (Bet $10 to win $150 total)

: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $150 total) Houston Texans : +1600 (Bet $10 to win $170 total)

: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $170 total) Buffalo Bills : +1600 (Bet $10 to win $170 total)

: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $170 total) Green Bay Packers : +1800 (Bet $10 to win $190 total)

: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $190 total) New York Jets : +1900 (Bet $10 to win $200 total)

: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $200 total) Dallas Cowboys : +1900 (Bet $10 to win $200 total)

: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $200 total) Miami Dolphins : +2200 (Bet $10 to win $230 total)

: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $230 total) Los Angeles Rams : +3000 (Bet $10 to win $310 total)

: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $310 total) Atlanta Falcons : +3000 (Bet $10 to win $310 total)

: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $310 total) Chicago Bears : +3500 (Bet $10 to win $360 total)

: +3500 (Bet $10 to win $360 total) Cleveland Browns : +4000 (Bet $10 to win $410 total)

: +4000 (Bet $10 to win $410 total) Los Angeles Chargers : +4500 (Bet $10 to win $460 total)

: +4500 (Bet $10 to win $460 total) Pittsburgh Steelers : +5000 (Bet $10 to win $510 total)

: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $510 total) Jacksonville Jaguars : +5000 (Bet $10 to win $510 total)

: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $510 total) Seattle Seahawks : +6500 (Bet $10 to win $660 total)

: +6500 (Bet $10 to win $660 total) Indianapolis Colts : +7500 (Bet $10 to win $760 total)

: +7500 (Bet $10 to win $760 total) Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +8000 (Bet $10 to win $810 total)

: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $810 total) Minnesota Vikings : +8000 (Bet $10 to win $810 total)

: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $810 total) Arizona Cardinals : +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,010 total) New Orleans Saints : +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,010 total) Las Vegas Raiders : +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,010 total) Washington Commanders : +12000 (Bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

: +12000 (Bet $10 to win $1,210 total) Tennessee Titans : +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,510 total) New York Giants : +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,510 total) New England Patriots : +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,510 total) Carolina Panthers : +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,510 total) Denver Broncos: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

The Browns are currently mid-tier favorites, but their prospects have dimmed somewhat with the announcement that star running back Nick Chubb will start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. This development has nudged Cleveland’s odds from +3500 to +4000.

Chubb is coming off a significant knee injury sustained in Week 2 of last season and will miss at least the first four games of the upcoming season. From 2019 to 2022, Chubb tallied four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and secured four straight Pro Bowl selections.

Another team to watch is the Dallas Cowboys, who recently resolved a contract dispute with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, securing him to a four-year, $136 million extension. This move caused a slight shift in their odds, now sitting at +1900 from +1800. Lamb has recorded three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and earned a first-team All-Pro nod in 2023.

Super Bowl LIX is set to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9, 2025, and will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

