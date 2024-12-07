The Baseball Hall Of Fame Could Open Its Doors To New Inductees

The Cooperstown shrine lost money in 2023 and probably needs a number of people to be elected in 2024 and 2025 to attract more customers.

There is yet another election on tap to add names to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. And it should be noted, the more players who get into the Hall of Fame, the chances of baseball fans taking the trip to a remote location in Central New York State that is away from the Interstate and has few available hotel rooms in the immediate vicinity will increase. The Baseball Hall of Fame needs more people to enter the museum because it lost $1.26 million in 2023 partially due to grant money disappearing. The Classic Baseball Era, consisting of the period prior to 1980 and including Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues stars could select players who have been overlooked by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America or the Hall of Fame’s Veteran’s Committee. Eight former players have been nominated, Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Tommy John, Dave Parker and Luis Tiant. The Baseball Writers Association of America approved the members of the panel who will be deciding if any of the eight are Hall of Fame worthy.

The Baseball Hall of Fame needs to change its rules as to who selects players for annual induction into its Cooperstown shrine. What worked when the museum opened in 1939 does not apply today. Baseball writers were charged with the selection in the days when newspapers were selling the game daily. There were radio broadcasts and some newsreels in movie houses but the Hall of Fame Directors thought baseball writers were the only people that could be trusted with the vote. Radio announcers were paid by teams or radio partners and sponsors so they could be biased while baseball writers could be stark and honest. The Hall’s real problem though is baseball’s diminishing popularity in American society.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

The Baseball Hall of Fame lost money in 2023.