Yankees vs Cubs Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

Buckle up for an exciting clash as the New York Yankees take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field this Sunday. The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Both teams are bringing their best to the diamond in what promises to be a thrilling game.

Key Players

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge is the man to watch. He’s leading the team with an impressive 51 home runs and 125 RBIs and boasting a .323 batting average. Juan Soto is also a key player, hitting .295 with 38 homers and 112 walks. On the Cubs side, Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ are the big names. Hoerner is consistent with a .259 batting average, while Happ leads with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs.

Broadcast Info

Catch all the action live on YES Network at 2:20 p.m. ET. Make sure you’re tuned in to witness this nail-biter of a game.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

The Yankees are favored with moneyline odds of -154. The Cubs, considered underdogs, come in at +132.

Run Line

The Yankees are expected to cover the run line at -1.5, while the Cubs are at +1.5 for the run line.

Total Runs

The total runs over/under for this game is set at 9, which means the game could either be a slugfest or a pitchers’ duel.

Yankees Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Yankees have been favorites in 110 games this season, winning 55.5% of them. When favored by -154 or more, they have a 35-25 record.

Moneyline Stats

New York’s moneyline stats over the last 10 games aren’t too encouraging, with a 4-6 record in matchups they’ve been favored.

Total Games

In their previous 10 outings, six games have hit over the total runs line. Their offense averages 4.8 runs per game, aided by 10 home runs over those games.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Yankees are 4-6-0 against the spread over their last 10 games. Their heavy-hitters like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have managed to perform consistently.

Key Player Stats

Spearheading the Yankees’ offensive charge is Aaron Judge with 51 homers and 125 RBIs. Juan Soto’s .295 average, with 38 home runs and 112 walks, supports the lineup effectively.

Cubs Recent Betting Trends

Performance

As underdogs in 71 games, the Cubs have won 47.9% of the time. When the odds are +132 or worse, they boast a strong 8-2 record.

Moneyline Stats

The Cubs’ last 10 games show a 7-3 record, indicating a strong performance despite often being underdogs.

Total Games

Seven out of their last 10 games have gone over the total runs. With an average of 8.2 runs per game and a 4.50 ERA, their bats have been on fire recently.

ATS (Against the Spread)

Chicago is 6-4-0 against the spread in their last 10 games. Ian Happ’s consistent slugging and Hoerner’s reliability make them a solid bet.

Key Player Stats

Ian Happ has been phenomenal with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs. Nico Hoerner has chipped in with a .259 average, while Isaac Paredes and Cody Bellinger have also contributed steadily.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value

Betting on the Yankees to cover the -1.5 run line offers decent value due to their batting power, but be cautious as they have struggled recently against the spread.

Total Runs Consideration

With the total runs set at 9, considering both teams’ recent high-scoring games, leaning towards the over might be a viable option.

Underdog Potential

The Cubs offer substantial value as underdogs with a 47.9% win rate when not favored, and their strong 8-2 record with +132 odds or worse could tip the scales.

Based on the insights provided, betting on the Yankees to cover the run line and the total runs to go over seems viable. However, don’t discount the Cubs’ underdog potential, particularly given their recent strong performance as underdogs.

Final Thoughts

This matchup between the Yankees and Cubs is full of potential outcomes. Keep an eye on the key players and recent betting trends as they will play a crucial role in shaping the game. Happy betting!

About the Author

Carlos SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and America’s raging love affair with firing bets on both players and teams. With a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between two-way action & the ‘final’ score, his process always finds the nuance, subtle context, or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s. Follow him to enjoy the earn!