NBANBA News Warriors Franchise According To Forbes Is NBA’s Most Valuable By Evan Weiner - November 13, 2024 0 120 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Boston teams are worth more money. Forbes has once again done its annual assessment of what National Basketball Association franchises are worth. Of course a team is only worth as much as a potential owner is willing to shell out to buy a team. The valuation assessments though might be a guideline in the area of should the NBA expand to 32 teams, what might the league might charge for membership to the club. For what it is worth, the Golden State Warriors business is on top with a worth of $8.8 billion followed by James Dolan’s New York Knickerbockers business, which does not pay New York city property tax as Dolan’s team plays in the Dolan-owned Madison Square Garden on a piece of very valuable Manhattan property. Dolan’s business is allegedly worth $7.7 billion. The Los Angeles Lakers business is worth $7.1 billion followed by the Boston Celtics franchise which clocks in at $6 billion. The Celtics’ business or part of it is up for sale. Steve Ballmer’s Los Angeles Clippers business, which just moved into a new venue, is worth $5.5 billion.The top valued teams are in the big markets. The league could possibly expand into Seattle, which is a mid-sized market with some heavy corporate hitters and a small Las Vegas market, Seattle is on par with Phoenix and Miami in terms of market size although Seattle is much richer in corporate money than those two cities. The Phoenix Suns franchise is worth about $4.3 billion and the Miami Heat’s assessment is $4.25 billion. Las Vegas would be near the bottom in market size and would fall in with places such as New Orleans where the local NBA billion is worth slightly more than $3 billion and Memphis, which is at the bottom of the Forbes list with the Grizzlies franchise worth about $3 billion. Forbes thinks NBA teams are worth big dollars.Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191 Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com . (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)