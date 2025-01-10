Back To The District For The Commanders Franchise?

Congress clears the way to build a Washington, D. C. stadium.

The 2024 season for the National Football League’s Washington Commanders franchise was a success but the biggest victory of the year for owner Joel Harris may have come from inside a building close to the franchise’s former home in the District. Congress has cleared the way for Washington, D. C. elected officials to take over the land where D. C. or RFK stadium has stood since 1961. It was a federal piece of property but it appears that Washington, D. C. officials will be able to get the land and offer it to Harris so he can build a stadium on the parcel. But nothing in the stadium game goes that easily. Harris has a chance to get a bidding war going between the Commonwealth of Virginia, the state of Maryland and the District to see what those government entities are willing to offer him in exchange for putting his business within their boundaries.

Harris’s present stadium is located in Landover, Maryland. From all indications, the 27-year-old venue is outdated and needs to be replaced. Harris’ franchise played in Washington from 1937 through 1996 at baseball’s Griffith Stadium and then D. C. or RFK Stadium from 1961 through 1996. The business’s headquarters is in Virginia. Former Commanders owner Daniel Snyder thought he was closing in on a deal to build a stadium-village in Virginia. That failed. Harris would be foolish not to listen to offers from not only the District but Maryland and Virginia as well. The Maryland Governor Wes Moore has assurances from Harris that if he decides the District is the right place for his business that Harris would knock down the Landover venue and build something significant of value on the property. The stadium game has started for Harris and his Commanders business. The winner will be the one willing to throw the most money at him.

