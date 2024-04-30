Chiefs’ Owner Is Looking For A New Stadium By 2031

Clark Hunt is not tipping his hand.

The owner of the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs franchise, Clark Hunt, has picked himself up, dusted himself off and is ready to get back into the stadium game after his bid to get public money to renovate his present stadium failed in a Jackson County, Missouri referendum on April 2nd. Hunt was very vague in discussing where his business could go. At this point, Hunt cannot count on getting a paycheck from nearby Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she has no plans to reach out to Hunt, at least not yet. “Probably over half the people in the stands any given Sunday are Kansans. We claim them as our team but we recognize that it’s probably in their best interest to stay where they are, so we won’t be making any overtures to the Chiefs.”

In the stadium game pitting one set of elected officials against another set of elected officials is in the opening pages of the playbook and in the stadium game no never means no and it ain’t over til it’s over. It is not over in Kansas City, at least not yet. Hunt is beginning to use owner-speak for those local politicians who are listening, not exactly saying get it done now or else, but the message has been sent. The business’s lease with Jackson County ends in 2031. We need to get something down immediately and by the way, you will have to deal with me and the owner of Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals John Sherman separately. You people in Jackson County blew your opportunity when you said no to extending an existing sales tax that would have provided money for a new baseball park in downtown Kansas City and a renovated football stadium. It’s game on for Hunt

