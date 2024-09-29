Dolphins vs Titans Insights, Odds, and Predictions with Carlos SME

We have an exciting face-off coming up between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans. The showdown is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will provide live coverage of the game, so fans won’t miss any of the action.

Key Players

On the Dolphins’ side, keep an eye on Devon Achane and Tyreek Hill. Achane has been a dual threat with 150 rushing yards and 173 receiving yards, while Hill’s explosive speed has earned him 194 receiving yards and a touchdown. Defensively, David Long and Calais Campbell are crucial, exhibiting strong performances in tackles for loss and sacks.

For the Titans, Will Levis is their key playmaker, having passed for 579 yards and four touchdowns. Tony Pollard is another notable player, contributing significantly both on the ground and through the air. Defensively, Harold Landry and Kenneth Murray have stepped up, recording five combined sacks.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

Dolphins: -106

-106 Titans: -114

Run Line

The Dolphins are favored at -2.5 points.

Total Score

The over/under for this game is set at 37 points.

Dolphins Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Dolphins have had a shaky start, failing to cover the spread in any of their games this season. When playing as favorites, they have not managed to meet expectations.

Moneyline Stats

Miami has split their two games as moneyline favorites with a win probability sitting at 57.4%.

Total Games

None of Miami’s games this season have gone over the total set points.

ATS (Against the Spread)

0-2 ATS this season as favorites of at least 2.5 points.

Key Player Stats

Devon Achane is averaging 50.0 yards rushing per game, while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been reliable targets in the passing game.

Titans Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Titans haven’t fared much better, failing to cover the spread in any of their three games and losing both times they’ve been underdogs.

Moneyline Stats

Tennessee’s implied win probability stands at 46.7%.

Total Games

One of Tennessee’s games has gone over the total points set.

ATS (Against the Spread)

0-3 against the spread this season.

Key Player Stats

Will Levis has passed for 579 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Tony Pollard has put up solid numbers on the ground and through the air. Defensively, Harold Landry and Kenneth Murray have excelled with impressive sack totals.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value: Betting on the Dolphins to cover the -2.5 run line could present value given their home-field advantage, despite their mixed results as favorites.

Betting on the Dolphins to cover the -2.5 run line could present value given their home-field advantage, despite their mixed results as favorites. Total Runs Consideration: With both teams struggling offensively but having moments of defensive prowess, consider leaning towards the under 37 points.

With both teams struggling offensively but having moments of defensive prowess, consider leaning towards the under 37 points. Moneyline Consideration: The Dolphins have a slightly better moneyline outlook; however, the Titans have shown resilience in previous head-to-head matchups, making this a tight decision.

Take these insights into account when placing your bets. The Dolphins have slight advantages, but the Titans’ history against them can’t be ignored. Whether you’re eyeing the run line, the total points, or simply the moneyline, make sure to consider these perspectives.

About SME

Carlos SME gets it. With 2024 bringing a new flavor to America’s favorite past-time—betting on players and team outcomes—his keen eye for subtle divides in performance analysis offers a unique edge. SME always identifies the nuances that separate a win from a loss. Follow him to enjoy the earn.

