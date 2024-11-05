The NFL’s Next Stop Is Munich

A chance to get some euros.

The National Football League will stage its fifth and final international game of the season on November 10th in Munich, Germany with a match up that probably would not get too many people excited if it was played either in East Rutherford, New Jersey or in Charlotte, North Carolina. A game between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers. No matter, the NFL really isn’t pushing a top-of-the-line game in Munich, instead the league wants to establish a presence in Germany because there is a lot of money to be made by selling hats and t-shirts in the country. The NFL is on tour like musicians who play big venues. The league decided to play a game in Brazil for money, three games in London for money and the game in Munich because it will deliver euros to the league. When the National Hockey League plays games outside of North America, the league plays in hockey friendly markets. When Major League Baseball plays games outside of North America, the league usually plays games in baseball friendly markets. The National Basketball Association has in the past gone on tour to basketball friendly markets although it has made a stop in Abu Dhabi for pre-season games the past three years. There is a lot of money available there and the National Football League brass has noted that.

There are stories that the NFL owners might be interested in staging a pre-season game in the United Arab Emirates which will not please human rights activists. The NFL will again stage games in London in 2025 and has added a new stop for the league, Madrid, Spain for the 2025 calendar. The NFL is now resembling a Paul McCartney or Rolling Stones tour list in reaching out around the world in the hopes of finding money. Money, not the games, is the driving force.

The NFL is in Munich to end the 2024 Internation Series.