Charlotte Mayor Is Unhappy That People Know About NFL Stadium Negotiations

Charlotte, North Carolina Mayor Vi Lyles is unhappy. Someone leaked information that city of Charlotte elected officials spoke in private to the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his representatives about the possibility of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on renovating the city’s football stadium. Lyles’ statement included that it was “unfortunate that discussions that happen in closed session are shared publicly because it undermines our ability to deliver the best deal for our community” and added that is “important that we retain any business in our city.” It is one thing to discuss in closed session throwing $10,000 into a public park used by the entire community and it is another thing when Charlotte taxpayers could be on the hook for $600 million for a stadium renovation for elitist entertainment.

Tepper has not made any threats about moving out of Charlotte but Tepper has mentioned that his team’s stadium is not a 21st century state-of-the-art facility. In 2021, Tepper was worried about the condition of the then 25-year-old stadium. “At some point that building will fall down. I’m not building a stadium alone.” In April, 2013, the Charlotte city council gave the team about $87 million to renovate the place. Charlotte’s stadium does host eight or nine regular season NFL games along with pre-season games and maybe playoff games. Tepper’s Major League Soccer franchise uses the building. There is a question about Charlotte’s ability to put money into a stadium project. Charlotte may not have enough money to throw $600 million into a stadium renovation. But Charlotte officials know Maryland, New York State and Tennessee lawmakers are spending more $600 million for new or renovated venues. That’s the price of doing business with the NFL.

