Chiefs Owner Thinks KC Stadium Should Be Renovated

The Chiefs stadium situation is impacted by the MLB’s Royals stadium solution.

About a year ago, the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he really did not want to leave his present stadium but some decision on the future home of his Chiefs business will have to be made in the next year or two. It is a year later and it seems Hunt is the same position as he was in the summer of 2022. Hunt likes the stadium but the modern NFL stadium has all sorts of bells and whistles that produce revenue that a renovated 51-year-old stadium might not be able to offer. Hunt wants a mid-21st century state-of-the-art facility but he believes the present stadium can be renovated and could last another quarter of a century. The football team’s lease to use the present stadium with Jackson County, Missouri ends in 2031.

In a way, Hunt is in a hurry up and wait mode. He is waiting to see what the owner of Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals, John Sherman, plans to do with his baseball business, a business that shares the Truman Sports Complex with Hunt’s Chiefs. Hunt could renovate the existing stadium, build a new facility on the existing land or build a new venue at a different location which were his three options in 2022. “All three options are still on the table,” Hunt said. “But we’re working hard behind the scenes to try to get into a position where if the Royals make a decision later this summer — as they said they’re going to do. We’ll be in the position to go with them if they decide to go with a public vote.” There is a financial consideration and lining up public money for Hunt’s business could be dependent on Sherman and his baseball business and where it ends up.

