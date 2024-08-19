Dolphins Ups and Downs from Washington Game by Carlos SME

The Miami Dolphins snagged another preseason win on Saturday night, overcoming the Washington Commanders 13-6.

Though the contest was far from a showcase of top-tier NFL football, several players and units deserve recognition—both praise and critique. After dissecting the game tape, here’s a detailed analysis of the key takeaways.

Tua Tagovailoa Shines

Miami’s starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, put on a solid performance, going 5-for-5 for 51 yards and a touchdown—albeit against a weaker Commanders defense. Despite the caveat, Tua’s first preseason action was promising. Coach Mike McDaniel humorously pointed out that Tua has had less-than-perfect outings in past preseasons.

Tua’s signature precision and timing appeared to be in midseason form. His touchdown pass to River Cracraft was a masterfully thrown touch pass into a tight space. Moreover, Tua’s chemistry with receivers beyond Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, particularly Cracraft, who had two catches on the opening drive, was noteworthy. Although it’s a small sample size, seeing Tua perform effortlessly in the preseason is an encouraging sign.

Running Game Woes

Saturday night’s running game left much to be desired. Without Chris Brooks’ impressive 59-yard run, the Dolphins managed only 27 rushing yards on 17 carries, spotlighting a glaring issue. Raheem Mostert’s five carries for 7 yards on the opening drive were particularly disappointing. The starting offensive line struggled to make an impact, missing key blocks at crucial moments.

While the absence of Terron Armstead and Aaron Brewer was felt, other linemen like Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, and Robert Jones—who are vying for a guard spot—failed to impress. The depth line didn’t fare much better, aside from the gaping hole created for Brooks’ run. Still, the offensive line struggled overall. Brooks’ injury only added to the woes, and while the running backs share some responsibility, improving the running game remains a key offseason goal that saw little progress.

Erik Ezukanma Steps Up

Erik Ezukanma is fighting for a spot on the roster, and his performance on Saturday could be pivotal. The Texas Tech product has had a quiet preseason marred by injuries. Needing to make a statement, Ezukanma emerged as Miami’s top receiver against the Commanders, catching five of seven targets for 65 yards, including a 35-yard completion from Mike White late in the third quarter.

While Ezukanma is still down the depth chart, his NFL-caliber skills are evident. At 6-2, he is the tallest receiver on the team, ideally suited for contested catches and short-area plays. Though his potential hasn’t fully materialized, Saturday’s game was a step in the right direction.

Braxton Berrios Misses the Mark

On the flip side, Braxton Berrios had a less-than-stellar outing. He failed to catch either of his targets, including a potential touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson. Whether the ball was tipped or not, it was a catchable pass, and Berrios needs all the impactful plays he can get. His other target didn’t come close to reaching him.

Berrios sits in a crowded receiver room where several players offer similar skill sets. Cracraft, Malik Washington, and Braylon Sanders can do what Berrios does. His edge lies in his value as a returner on special teams, although new NFL rules might prompt Miami to explore other returner options. Berrios returned two of the three kickoffs against the Commanders for 41 yards, which is something but likely not enough to secure his roster spot without offensive production.

Cam Smith Emerging

One of the more intriguing preseason storylines for the Dolphins is Cam Smith, who got limited playing time last season and has battled injuries in camp. The team’s second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith needs to solidify his place soon. Miami’s cornerback depth is strong, but with veteran Kendall Fuller not a long-term solution and Jalen Ramsey aging, Smith’s development is crucial.

Smith performed well against the Commanders. He gave up some short receptions but was generally in good positions. However, he did miss a tackle on Terry McLaurin, leading to a decent gain. His standout moment came when he broke up a deep pass intended for Olamide Zaccheaus in the third quarter, showcasing the ball skills and downfield tracking that got him drafted.

Smith still needs to improve his ability to shed blockers in the running game, but his positive showing was a significant step forward. With other cornerbacks like Storm Duck and Isaiah Johnson playing well, Smith remains higher in the pecking order but must continue to prove his worth as a primary backup.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.