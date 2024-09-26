Giants vs Cowboys Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

Hey sports fans! It’s me, your friendly neighborhood sportswriter, diving into all the juicy details of the upcoming division rivalry showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Both teams have kicked off the season with a 1-2 record, and they’re ready to slug it out under the bright Thursday night lights at MetLife Stadium.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds & Betting Lines

As of September 25, 2024, the Cowboys are coming in as the favorites with a spread of -6. They’re expected to edge out but not blow away the Giants. The point total is set at an interesting 45.5, which gives us some food for thought.

Here are the details:

Favorite : Cowboys (-6)

: Cowboys (-6) Favorite Spread Odds : -108

: -108 Underdog Spread Odds : -112

: -112 Total : 45.5

: 45.5 Over Total Odds : -108

: -108 Under Total Odds: -112

How to Watch Dallas vs. New York

Don't miss the action! Here’s how you can catch the game:

Game Date : Thursday, September 26, 2024

: Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET Venue : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Recent Matchups

Dallas has had a solid upper hand over New York lately. They’ve won all five of their recent clashes against the Giants, outscoring them by a whopping 102 points combined. Let’s break down the stats to see who’s shining and who’s struggling.

Breaking Down Dallas

Dallas has been nimble in the air but somewhat flat on the ground. With Dak Prescott throwing for an NFL-leading 851 yards, the passing game looks lethal, although their rush game is 30th in the league with just 73.7 yards per game.

Key Offensive Players

Dak Prescott : 851 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.7% completion rate, plus 22 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD.

: 851 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.7% completion rate, plus 22 rushing yards and 1 rushing TD. CeeDee Lamb : 218 receiving yards, 13 receptions, 1 TD.

: 218 receiving yards, 13 receptions, 1 TD. Jalen Tolbert : 136 receiving yards, 10 catches, 1 TD.

: 136 receiving yards, 10 catches, 1 TD. KaVontae Turpin: 55 receiving yards, 5 catches, 1 TD.

Key Defensive Players

Eric Kendricks : 2 sacks, 29 tackles, 1 INT.

: 2 sacks, 29 tackles, 1 INT. Demarcus Lawrence : 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 12 tackles.

: 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 12 tackles. DeMarvion Overshown : 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack.

: 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack. Micah Parsons: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack.

Diving into New York

The Giants have shown mixed results but have captured a win just when playing underdog of 6 points or more. Their offense has been modest, scoring only 15 points per game, but their defense does show some spark.

Key Offensive Players

Malik Nabers : 271 receiving yards, 23 catches, 3 TDs.

: 271 receiving yards, 23 catches, 3 TDs. Daniel Jones : 600 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, plus 67 rushing yards.

: 600 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, plus 67 rushing yards. Devin Singletary : 197 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 9 catches for 58 yards.

: 197 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 9 catches for 58 yards. Wan'Dale Robinson: 123 receiving yards, 15 catches.

Key Defensive Players

Jason Pinnock : 18 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks.

: 18 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks. Micah McFadden : 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks.

: 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks. Bobby Okereke : 19 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks.

: 19 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks. Dexter Lawrence: 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended.

Betting Insights

As always, it’s essential to consider multiple factors when betting. Here’s where "SMES 3" comes in to help you out:

SMES 3:

Historical Dominance : Dallas has won five straight against New York, outscoring them significantly. This history might make Dallas a safer pick, but betting on the spread might also be worth considering if you believe in New York’s underdog magic.

Offensive Dynamics : Dallas boasts an impressive aerial attack, leading the league in passing yards. If you’re looking at prop bets, focusing on Prescott and his receivers could be valuable.

Total Points Play: Games this season for both teams have shown varied scoring patterns. The set total of 45.5 is a decent starting point; consider both teams' recent performances when betting on the over/under.

Stay tuned and enjoy the game, sports fans!

