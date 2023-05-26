Goodell: Four More Years

The NFL Commissioner Has More Work To Do.

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell looks like he is going to be around for another four years. Goodell has done well by his bosses, the 31 individual team owners and the Green Bay Packers Board of Directors. How do you define done well? In the NFL, it is always cash on the barrelhead and by that measure, Goodell is a superstar. The league signed a deal with YouTube to stream its Sunday Ticket package. That deal could bring as much as $2.5 billion annually into the league. Do the math on the deal and that translates to more than $78 million for each team owner and the Packers Board of Directors. Goodell and his team have sold a wildcard playoff game to Comcast’s NBC Peacock streaming service for a reported $110 million. It will be the first exclusive live streamed playoff game, which will take place on January 13th, 2024. Peacock will also stream the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, December 23rd in prime time. Do the math, and that comes out to more than three million dollars each for the 31 owners and the Packers Board of Directors. Not a bad haul.

Goodell’s ability to be an effective lobbyist will be needed for the various owners looking for a new or renovated stadium and that are a number of owners looking for stadium upgrades. In the last year, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans ownership got new stadiums and the Baltimore Ravens ownership is getting a renovated stadium. Goodell has some lobbying work ahead in Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh along with the Chicago Bears ownership looking to get tax breaks from Illinois for a planned Arlington Heights stadium. Then there is the sale of the Washington Commanders that is on the table. Goodell does his job well. Making team owners lots of money.

