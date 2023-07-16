Is It Finally Over For Daniel Snyder?

NFL owners could say yes to a sale of the Commanders’ franchise.

July 20th is the day that could see a change in the National Football League’s Washington Commanders ownership. NFL owners will be meeting to discuss if it is time to approve the sale of the business from Daniel Snyder to Joel Harris and his group for more than $6 billion. If the owners say yes, they will be rid of their biggest problem, Snyder. Harris owns the National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers and the National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils along with other sports properties. Harris is a General Partner of the Crystal Palace Football Club in the Premier League and, more importantly for the NFL, a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL owners know him. Harris needs 24 NFL owners to say yes to the sale.

Harris and his partners will have to do some fence mending in the Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia area. The Commanders brand needs to be rebuilt although that should not be too hard if the team is competitive. Snyder has done a lot of damage to the brand. Harris could buy a business that is in need of a new stadium. Snyder was so odious that he literally scared politicians away when he was attempting to negotiate a stadium deal in Maryland and in Virginia. Snyder was investigated by the league for sexual harassment and for having a hostile workplace. The Washington DC Attorney General was investigating Snyder for bilking the public. The NFL’s special investigator’s report on Snyder has never been released to the public. Snyder was fined $10 million and suspended from running his football team on a day-to-day basis but his wife Tanya was allowed to take over her husband’s duties. Snyder could walk away with a parting gift worth more than $6 billion if NFL owners say yes to Harris.

