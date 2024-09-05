SME’s 5 Players to Watch on Miami Dolphins ahead of week 1!!

After an impressive 2023 campaign — the second year under head coach Mike McDaniel — the Miami Dolphins are aiming to exceed their previous achievements. Their journey to the 2024 postseason begins this Sunday as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

In 2023, Miami made significant strides, finishing the season with an 11-6 record and reaching the wild card round of the playoffs. On the other hand, the Jaguars finished 9-8 and narrowly missed the postseason.

Jacksonville has retained its core but made a few key adjustments, swapping veteran receivers Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones for rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and former Bills deep threat Gabe Davis. On defense, they let go of cornerback Darious Williams and brought in veterans like Arik Armstead, Darnell Savage, and Ronald Darby.

Miami kept its offense mostly intact but focused its offseason efforts on bolstering the defense.

Here are five Dolphins players to keep an eye on in their season opener against the Jaguars:

RB De’Von Achane

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was one of the standout stories of last season. The veteran delivered the best season of his career with over 1,000 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. However, by the end of this season, he might no longer be Miami’s leading back. Week 1 will offer some clarity on how head coach McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith plan to distribute the workload.

Achane was one of the NFL’s most efficient rushers last year, amassing 800 yards and eight touchdowns on just 103 carries. Jacksonville’s defense will present a challenge, but a strong performance from Achane could set the tone for his role in the season.

TE Jonnu Smith

One of Miami’s most intriguing offseason acquisitions was former Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith fits perfectly into McDaniel’s speed-oriented offense and showed promising signs in the preseason. The game against Jacksonville will be the first real test to see how he fits into the Dolphins’ scheme.

Durham Smythe led the team’s tight ends with 366 receiving yards in 2023, but Smith joins Miami after a season in Atlanta where he caught 50 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns.

C Aaron Brewer

Miami kept its starting tackles from last season but overhauled the interior of its offensive line. Robert Hunt moved to the Carolina Panthers, and Connor Williams left for Seattle. In response, Miami acquired Aaron Brewer from the Titans to shore up the center position. He’ll face a tough test against Jacksonville’s defensive front, but a solid performance could make a strong case for Miami’s revamped O-line being up to the task.

S Jordan Poyer

Former Bills safety Jordan Poyer joins Miami with high expectations after a successful seven-year stint in Buffalo. Now part of a robust Dolphins secondary, Poyer will need to prove his worth immediately. Jacksonville likes to push the ball downfield, especially with the addition of deep threats Thomas and Davis. Poyer and the rest of the defensive backs will need to stay alert against this high-speed attack.

Edge Rushers

Miami’s edge rushers will be a focal point on Sunday. Bradley Chubb is still recovering from an ACL tear, and although Jaelan Phillips is set to return, he will see limited action. Head coach McDaniel emphasized the need to manage Phillips’ snaps, especially with another game just four days later.

With Phillips on a reduced workload, veteran Emmanuel Ogbah and rookie Chop Robinson will need to step up. Ogbah brings experience since entering the league in 2016, while Robinson, though considered a project by many scouts, could ease the pressure on Phillips and prevent Chubb from rushing back too soon.

