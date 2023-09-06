The NFL Is Worth Billions Of Dollars

The NFL is a money making machine.

The National Football League season starts with a Detroit Lions-Kansas City Chiefs matchup. The NFL is the most valuable league in North America and each of the franchises could be worth more than four billion dollars. The public company with worthless stock, the Green Bay Packers franchise, reported a $68.6 million operating profit for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Sportico put out a financial evaluation of the league’s 32 teams although a franchise is worth whatever someone is willing to pay for it. Joel Harris and his group purchased the Washington Commanders business from Daniel Snyder for more than six billion dollars. For what it is worth, Sportico had Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys business at the top of the list claiming Jones’ franchise is worth $9.2 billion. The East Rutherford, New Jersey-based New York Giants franchise comes in second at $7 billion followed by the Inglewood, California-based Los Angeles Rams business at $6.8 billion. Robert Kraft’s Foxboro, Massachusetts-based New England Patriots franchise is valued at $6.7 billion dollars. There is about a four hundred million difference between the fifth and sixth place businesses on the list. The Santa Clara, California-based San Francisco 49ers franchise comes in at $6.15 billion dollars while Woody Johnson’s East Rutherford, New Jersey-based New York Jets team is in at $6.11 billion. The one Sportico got right was the Washington Commanders business as it is pretty much known what Harris paid for the franchise. Harris’ team is number seven.

The businesses who have gotten or are looking for taxpayers handouts for new or revenue stadiums are in the middle to the bottom of the pack. Kansas City, Carolina, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cleveland, New Orleans, Buffalo, Jacksonville and Cincinnati. Mike Brown’s Cincinnati Bengals franchise is worth the least at just four billion dollars.

