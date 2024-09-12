Yankees vs Red Sox Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

Baseball fans, get ready for an electrifying showdown as the New York Yankees face off against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium this Thursday. The first pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. This classic rivalry promises excitement, with stars like Aaron Judge and Jarren Duran ready to light up the stage.

Key Players

For the Yankees, Aaron Judge continues to be a force, boasting impressive batting stats this season. On the Red Sox’s side, Jarren Duran is making waves with his consistent performances.

Broadcast Info

Catch all the action live on FOX this Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

The Yankees are sitting as the moneyline favorites at -187, while the Red Sox come in as underdogs at +156.

Run Line

New York is favored on the run line with odds set at -1.5 and a +111 return. Bet on the Red Sox with +1.5 and you’ll find -132 odds.

Total Runs

The over/under for total runs in the game is set at 9, a figure that suggests a potentially high-scoring affair.

Yankees Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Yankees have held the favorite spot in 115 games this season, winning 55.7% of those matchups.

Moneyline Stats

When favored by -187 or higher, New York has a 22-13 record.

Total Games

Five of the Yankees’ last ten games have exceeded the total run line.

ATS (Against the Spread)

New York’s recent ATS record stands at 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Key Player Stats

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in batting average (.320), home runs (51), and RBIs (126). Juan Soto adds power with 39 home runs and a .289 average.

Red Sox Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Red Sox have been underdogs 68 times this season, winning 33 of those contests.

Moneyline Stats

As underdogs at +156 or more, the Red Sox have lost both games where these odds applied.

Total Games

In their last ten games, the combined score went under the set total six times.

ATS (Against the Spread)

Boston has a 4-6 record ATS in their recent ten matchups.

Key Player Stats

Jarren Duran leads the Red Sox with a .288 batting average, and Rafael Devers heads the team with 81 RBIs.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value

Considering the Yankees’ inconsistency against the spread, betting on them to cover the run line (-1.5) might offer a challenge. However, their recent ATS record needs careful consideration when making your decisions.

Total Runs Consideration

The over/under set at 9 runs aligns with the Yankees’ recent games often hitting the over. We could be in for a high-scoring game based on these trends.

Underdog Potential

While the Red Sox have struggled as underdogs at +156 or higher, their recent performance provides some value. Weigh the odds carefully, especially if Boston’s key players are in form.

Betting Recommendations

After reviewing the stats and trends, I’d recommend keeping an eye on the over for total runs, betting cautiously if considering the Yankees to cover the run line, and understanding the potential value in betting on the Red Sox as underdogs.

This matchup between the Yankees and Red Sox is bound to be thrilling. Use the insights provided to make informed bets and enjoy the game to its fullest. Good luck!

