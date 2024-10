By

The Milano-Cortina Olympic Committee has a problem with the bobsleigh track.

Could Lake Placid, New York host some 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics’ events? The answer is. It is conceivable. The Milan-Cortina Executive Committee has a problem with its bobsleigh track and even though the track is scheduled to be renovated by March 2025, the committee and the International Olympic Committee need a backup plan just in case. That means Lake Placid, which has a functioning winter-Olympics style training area along with St. Moritz, Switzerland and Innsbruck, Austria could be in the running to land an event. New York State recently spent $200 million in an attempt to make Lake Placid a winter sports destination.



Darcy Rowe Norfolk who is the Director of Communications for the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority, which is the group that manages and operates the Lake Placid venues, could be having some discussions with the Italian Organizing Committee about what needs to be done if the Lake Placid training center is called in to take the place of the Cortina bobsleigh track if it is unavailable. The Italian committee is supposed to make a final decision on the feasibility of using the track in a matter of days. Lake Placid hosted two Winter Olympics in 1932 and in 1980. The legacy of Lake Placid rests solely on the 1980 American hockey team’s win over the Soviet Union and advancing to play in the Gold Medal contest. The Americans defeated Finland for the gold medal. The first ever chant of USA USA took place during the 1980 Lake Placid games. But the town could not afford the 1980 money losing event and something happened to the Lake Placid Olympic Village along the way. It was converted into a different use and most people don’t really want to visit the still standing structure. The Olympic Village is a federal prison.

