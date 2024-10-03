Florida Panthers 2024-25 Betting Odds + Season Preview

The Florida Panthers are gearing up for an exciting 2024-25 NHL season, determined to continue their pursuit of building a dynasty. As the Panthers aim for back-to-back Stanley Cups, a feat only a select few have achieved in the salary cap era, their offseason moves have been pivotal in shaping their journey ahead.

Florida Panthers 2024 Offseason Moves

The offseason brought notable changes for the Panthers. Among the incoming players is Adam Boqvist, who secured a one-year contract with the team. On the flip side, the Panthers bid farewell to several key figures. Eric Staal and Kyle Okposo chose to hang up their skates, marking the end of their illustrious careers. Other departures included Anthony Stolarz, who signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brandon Montour, who joined the Seattle Kraken, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, also aligning with the Maple Leafs.

While the departure of Brandon Montour might seem significant, it is important to note his performance saw a decline, scoring fewer points than in the previous season. His contract with Seattle Kraken indicated a sizeable cap hit that Florida was cautious to accommodate. The Panthers are optimistic that Adam Boqvist will rise to the occasion and fill the gap in their defensive lineup.

Florida Panthers' Playoff Prospects

There is great confidence that the Panthers will return to the postseason stage. With odds set at -500, they are considered strong candidates to clinch a playoff spot within the Eastern Conference. Top players such as Selke Trophy hopeful Sasha Barkov and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky are expected to be instrumental in achieving yet another playoff appearance.

Speaking of Bobrovsky, he notably holds the seventh-best odds at +1200 to lead all goaltenders in wins. With an impressive performance last season, placing second in wins with 36 victories, and boasting a 2.37 goals-against average alongside a 0.915 save percentage, Bobrovsky remains a key player in Florida's quest for triumph.

Dominating the Eastern Conference

Florida's previous season showcased their prowess, finishing with a robust 110-point record, primarily driven by their dominance in the Eastern Conference. With a strong 33-12-5 record against conference rivals, they accounted for nearly two-thirds of their total points. As the new season unfolds, the Panthers are poised to replicate this success, with projected point totals standing alongside the highest in the East at 102.5.

Aspirations for the Stanley Cup

The Panthers are entering the season with the second-highest odds of winning the Stanley Cup, trailing only the Edmonton Oilers, at +1000. Their prospects are equally promising within the conference, boasting the top odds to seize the Eastern title at +525, facing competition primarily from the New Jersey Devils.

Florida's track record of reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in consecutive seasons—whether as favorites or underdogs—reinforces their status as a formidable force. The real question lies not in whether they are capable of another Cup victory, but rather, when is the optimal time to place a wager on their success?

Strategically, the ideal moment to consider placing a bet may be in early November. The Panthers open the season with a challenging road schedule, featuring eight of their first 12 games away from home. Historically, teams have struggled with a subpar road record, meaning their odds might lengthen after these initial games, presenting a potentially lucrative opportunity for bettors.

