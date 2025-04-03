AFCON U-17 Tournament begins

AFCON U-17: Morocco, Tunisia & Zambia Off to Big Wins

The 2025 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON U-17) is off to a thrilling start in Morocco, with young talents from across the continent making their mark in the tournament’s opening matches. With a total of 34 goals scored across eight games, fans have been treated to an exciting showcase of attacking football.

Sixteen nations—Morocco, Tanzania, Zambia, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Gambia, Somalia, Tunisia, Mali, Angola, Ivory Coast, and the Central African Republic (CAR)—are battling for a chance to qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Morocco and Zambia Dominate Group A

Host nation Morocco got off to a dream start, crushing Uganda 5-0 in their opening match on Monday. The young Atlas Lions displayed dominance in every aspect of the game, sending a strong message to the rest of the competition.

Meanwhile, Zambia secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Tanzania, making the most of their attacking opportunities to secure three crucial points. With their confidence soaring, Zambia will now look ahead to a tough test against Morocco in their second match.

Drama in Group B as Burkina Faso and South Africa Shine

Group B witnessed two thrilling encounters. Burkina Faso edged past Cameroon 2-1, securing a valuable win in a tightly contested match. The Indomitable Cubs put up a fight but ultimately fell short against Burkina Faso’s resilient performance.

The most dramatic game of the group stage so far came in the seven-goal thriller between Egypt and South Africa, where the latter emerged victorious 4-3. The match showcased incredible attacking football, with both sides exchanging blows in a breathtaking contest. South Africa’s young stars showed impressive composure to come out on top, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting campaign.

Senegal and Tunisia Impress in Group C

Defending champions Senegal began their title defense with a narrow 1-0 victory over their West African rivals, the Gambia. The match was a tactical battle, with Senegal finding the decisive breakthrough to claim all three points.

Tunisia, on the other hand, put on a dominant display against Somalia, securing a 3-0 win. Their well-structured attacking play and defensive solidity proved too much for the Somali side, who struggled to cope with Tunisia’s intensity.

Ivory Coast’s Haidara Steals the Show in Group D

Group D saw one of the most memorable individual performances of the tournament so far. Ivory Coast’s Alynho Haidara scored four goals in his side’s 6-1 demolition of the Central African Republic (CAR), making an early statement as one of the players to watch in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mali edged past Angola 2-1, securing three points in a hard-fought battle. The win sets Mali up well for their next challenge as they look to build momentum in the group.

What’s Next? Key Upcoming AFCON U-17 Fixtures

The second round of group stage matches continues on Thursday with some crucial encounters:

Group A : Uganda vs. Tanzania, Zambia vs. Morocco

: Uganda vs. Tanzania, Zambia vs. Morocco Group B: Cameroon vs. South Africa, Egypt vs. Burkina Faso

On Friday, more exciting action follows:

Group C : Gambia vs. Somalia, Tunisia vs. Senegal

: Gambia vs. Somalia, Tunisia vs. Senegal Group D: Angola vs. Ivory Coast, Mali vs. Central African Republic

With the race for knockout-stage qualification heating up, expect more thrilling moments and standout performances as Africa’s best young talents continue to battle for glory.