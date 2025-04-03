Isak Joins Cole & Shearer in Newcastle’s Hallowed Ranks

Alexander Isak continues to etch his name into Newcastle United’s history books, equalling an incredible club record shared by legends Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer. The Swedish striker reached a milestone on Wednesday night, scoring his 20th Premier League goal of the season in Newcastle’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brentford at St. James’ Park.

His crucial goal came just before half-time, with Jacob Murphy providing the assist. Isak’s instinctive finish not only gave Newcastle the lead but also cemented his place among the club’s all-time greats. The 25-year-old became only the third player in Newcastle’s Premier League history to score 10 or more goals at both home and away in a single season—an elite club previously occupied solely by Shearer and Cole.

Shearer, Newcastle’s all-time leading scorer, was the last player to achieve the feat in the 2001-02 season, while Cole first set the benchmark in the 1993-94 campaign. Now, over two decades later, Isak has matched their incredible achievements, underlining his status as one of the Premier League’s most clinical forwards.

A Thrilling Encounter at St. James’ Park

Newcastle’s clash with Brentford was far from straightforward. Despite taking the lead through Isak, the Magpies saw their advantage erased in the second half when Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo found the net in the 66th minute. His well-taken strike momentarily shifted momentum in the visitors’ favor.

However, Newcastle responded swiftly. Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has grown into a key figure in the Magpies’ midfield, restored the lead in the 74th minute with a composed finish. The goal ultimately proved to be the winner, ensuring Eddie Howe’s side secured all three points and kept pace in the race for a coveted top-four finish.

Isak Continues Sensational Season

Isak has been a revelation for Newcastle this season. Since his arrival from Real Sociedad, he has established himself as the club’s talisman, delivering in crucial moments and stepping up when it matters most. His goal against Brentford was yet another example of his ice-cold composure in front of goal.

His form has been instrumental in Newcastle’s strong campaign, and he was also pivotal in their EFL Carabao Cup triumph earlier in the season—ending the club’s long wait for silverware. With his blend of pace, technical ability, and clinical finishing, Isak has become one of the most feared strikers in the league.

The Race for the Golden Boot & Top Four

With 20 Premier League goals to his name, Isak remains firmly in the hunt for the Golden Boot. He currently trails only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (27 goals) and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (21 goals) in the race for the league’s top scorer award.

Looking ahead, Isak and Newcastle will shift their focus to their next league outing against Leicester City on April 7. As it stands, Newcastle sit fifth in the Premier League table with 50 points from 29 matches, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City in the battle for Champions League qualification.

With Isak leading the charge, Newcastle’s ambitions of returning to Europe’s elite competition remain very much alive.