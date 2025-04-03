Let’em Run: Switching It Up for a High-Stakes Race Weekend

This weekend, we’re changing things up on Let’em Run! Instead of Gulfstream Park, our focus shifts to Aqueduct, where the Wood Memorial headlines an exciting slate of races. With the Santa Anita Derby featuring only five entries (and potentially just four by post time), we’ve opted to pass on covering that race. However, we still have an action-packed schedule, including the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct and the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, which has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 8th, due to inclement weather.

Aqueduct Selections – Saturday, April 5, 2025

The Gazelle Stakes (G3) Race 9 – 4:34 PM EST | 1 1/8 Miles Dirt |

#2 Ballerina d’Oro – Returns to Aqueduct after an impressive second-place finish two back. With Dylan Davis riding for Chad Brown, she has the closing kick needed to capitalize on a strong pace set by speedsters (#1, #3, #8).

– Returns to Aqueduct after an impressive second-place finish two back. With Dylan Davis riding for Chad Brown, she has the closing kick needed to capitalize on a strong pace set by speedsters (#1, #3, #8). The switch to dirt has unlocked her potential.

#3 Vanilla Sundae – The Todd Pletcher-Repole Stable duo keeps Manny Franco aboard. Dominated last out by 15 lengths and was eased up late. This Gun Runner filly won’t mind an off track.

The Carter Stakes (G2) Race 10 – 5:06 PM EST | 7 Furlongs Dirt |

#2 Quint’s Brew – Third off the layoff and Mychel Sanchez’s only mount. Seeking a third consecutive win and could be undefeated but for trouble three starts back. Trainer wins at a 35% clip when last-race winners return.

– Third off the layoff and Mychel Sanchez’s only mount. Seeking a third consecutive win and could be undefeated but for trouble three starts back. Trainer wins at a 35% clip when last-race winners return. #4 Full Moon Madness – Kendrick Carmouche, the 7-furlong wizard, teams up with this Aqueduct specialist. Prime Power #1, stretching out to 7F, should make him a major player.

– Kendrick Carmouche, the 7-furlong wizard, teams up with this Aqueduct specialist. Prime Power #1, stretching out to 7F, should make him a major player. #7 Maximus Meridius – Joel Rosario reunites with Butch Reid’s consistent colt. Loves Aqueduct and has the speed to be involved early.

The Excelsior ($150K) Race 11 – 5:38 PM EST | 1 1/4 Miles Dirt |

#4 Crupi – Class relief could be key. Has battled top-tier competition (White Abarrio, Skippylongstocking, Tapit Trice) but finds a softer spot here. Dylan Davis stays aboard.

– Class relief could be key. Has battled top-tier competition (White Abarrio, Skippylongstocking, Tapit Trice) but finds a softer spot here. Dylan Davis stays aboard. #8 Masmak – Consistent runner (4 wins, 1 second in 5 Aqueduct starts). First time at this distance, but Manny Franco’s patient ride should suit.

– Consistent runner (4 wins, 1 second in 5 Aqueduct starts). First time at this distance, but Manny Franco’s patient ride should suit. #6 Phileas Fogg – Kendrick Carmouche (2-for-2 with trainer Rodriguez) gets the mount. If the track is off, stock rises further.

The Wood Memorial (G2) Race 12 – 6:10 PM EST | 1 1/8 Miles Dirt |

#5 Sand Devil – Needs points to qualify for the Derby. Speed of the speed, loves Aqueduct, and trainer Linda Rice is red-hot.

– Needs points to qualify for the Derby. Speed of the speed, loves Aqueduct, and trainer Linda Rice is red-hot. #8 Passion Rules – Undefeated and trained by Brad Cox. Carmouche pulled off an upset in this race last year—can he do it again?

– Undefeated and trained by Brad Cox. Carmouche pulled off an upset in this race last year—can he do it again? #2 Captain Cook – Likely favorite. Needs a win for Derby eligibility. Already victorious at this distance, and workouts suggest readiness.

Race 13 – 6:44 PM EST | 7 Furlongs Dirt | OC 45K/N2X

#10 Sohana – Big class drop for Brad Cox (38% off this kind of layoff). Rosario takes over.

– Big class drop for Brad Cox (38% off this kind of layoff). Rosario takes over. #5 Ariana Rye – Speed threat with jockey Sophie Vives, who knows her well.

– Speed threat with jockey Sophie Vives, who knows her well. #3 Dolomite – Consistently firing, finished second three times in a row. Manny Franco stays up.

Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland – Rescheduled to Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Due to weather concerns, Keeneland’s entire Saturday card has been moved to Tuesday. The Toyota Blue Grass Stakesremains a pivotal Derby prep race.

Race 10 – 5:52 PM EST | 1 1/8 Miles Dirt | The Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1)

#5 East Avenue – Blinkers on for sharpness. Working out well and primed for a big return effort.

– Blinkers on for sharpness. Working out well and primed for a big return effort. #1 River Thames – Likely favorite. Irad Ortiz Jr. takes over for Velazquez. Should benefit from a ground-saving trip from the rail.

– Likely favorite. Irad Ortiz Jr. takes over for Velazquez. Should benefit from a ground-saving trip from the rail. #3 Burnham Square – Best value and a strong upset candidate. Brian Hernandez Jr. takes the reins.

