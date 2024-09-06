2024 College Football Week 2 Insights with Carlos SME!!

As the 2024 college football season unfolds, Carlos SME returns with his insightful picks and betting strategies. He aims to share his football wisdom with fans and bettors, creating excitement and hopefully, profitable outcomes. Let’s dive into his top predictions for Week 2.

Record and Early Analysis

Last Week’s Record: 3-2

Season Record: 3-2

SME started the season on a solid note and is looking to build on this momentum. Here are his favorite wagers for this week, designed to guide fans in making informed betting decisions.

Key Games and Picks

Georgia Tech @ Syracuse (Noon, ACC Network)

Georgia Tech’s performance against FSU raised some eyebrows, but a reassessment might be in order given FSU’s struggles. The real test for the Yellow Jackets lies ahead as they face Syracuse on the road. The Orange, led by Kyle McCord and Oronde Gadsden, have a competent aerial attack that will challenge Georgia Tech’s defense.

Pick: Syracuse (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Iowa State @ Iowa (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Iowa’s offensive issues remain a concern despite their late surge against Illinois State. Kirk Ferentz’s return to the sideline gives some confidence, yet Iowa State poses a tougher challenge. If Iowa State plays to their potential, they should emerge victorious from Kinnick Stadium.

Pick: Iowa State (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

South Carolina @ Kentucky (3:30 p.m., ABC)

South Carolina’s lackluster display against Old Dominion raises significant concerns. Their scoring drives resulted from short fields after turnovers, and overall, the offense struggled. Facing a robust Kentucky defense on the road doesn’t bode well for the Gamecocks.

Pick: Kentucky (-8.5) to win by more than 8.5 points

Evening Highlights and Betting Insights

Colorado @ Nebraska (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Despite anticipated skepticism, SME favors taking points with Colorado. The Buffaloes are expected to be competitive offensively, especially against a Nebraska team that might be overestimated after their win against UTEP. The pressure is on Nebraska to perform and secure wins in crucial games.

Pick: Colorado (+7.5) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points, or win outright

Houston @ Oklahoma (7:45 p.m., SEC Network)

Oklahoma’s performance against Temple was underwhelming despite the victory. The Sooners’ offense lacked depth with notable absences, and Houston’s defense showed resilience against UNLV. Carlos trusts Houston to keep the game close under Willie Fritz’s guidance.

Pick: Houston (+29) to lose by fewer than 29 points, or win outright

Underdog Picks to Consider

SME concludes with underdog moneyline recommendations for those looking to capitalize on higher risk-reward bets:

– Syracuse +125

– Iowa State +145

– Mississippi State +190

– Colorado +250

– Tulane +280

– NC State +300

With these insights Carlos SME hopes to enhance the betting experience for everyone this college football season.

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.