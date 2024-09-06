Orioles vs. Rays Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

The Baltimore Orioles are set to host the Tampa Bay Rays for the first game of their three-game series, with the action going down at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the excitement on MASN.

Key Players

For the Orioles, keep an eye on Cedric Mullins, who has been a standout with his performance, and Gunnar Henderson, whose hitting streak is something to marvel at. The Rays will be leaning heavily on Shane Baz, who is in great form on the mound, and Yandy Diaz, whose bat has been on fire lately.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds

Orioles: -145

-145 Rays: +123

Run Line

Orioles: -1.5 (+147)

-1.5 (+147) Rays: +1.5 (-176)

Total Runs

Over/Under: 8.5

8.5 Over: -108

-108 Under: -112

Orioles Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Orioles have been successful in 59.4% of their games as favorites this season.

Moneyline Stats

Baltimore boasts a 35-26 record when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Total Games

Games involving the Orioles have gone over the total six times in their last 10 matchups.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Orioles are 5-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games.

Key Player Stats

Gunnar Henderson: .280 avg, leading the team in home runs, currently on a five-game hitting streak.

.280 avg, leading the team in home runs, currently on a five-game hitting streak. Anthony Santander: Tops the team with 39 home runs and 91 RBIs, hitting .324 over his last 10 games.

Tops the team with 39 home runs and 91 RBIs, hitting .324 over his last 10 games. Adley Rutschman: On a three-game hitting streak, batting .259 on the season.

Rays Recent Betting Trends

Performance

The Rays generally struggle as underdogs, with a 2-5 record in their last 10 games as such.

Moneyline Stats

Tampa Bay has a 9-14 record when listed at +123 or worse on the moneyline.

Total Games

In their last 10 outings, the Rays and their opponents have not hit the over in five games.

ATS (Against the Spread)

The Rays have fared better ATS, posting a 7-3 record in their last 10 games.

Key Player Stats

Yandy Diaz: Hitting .278, leading the team in RBIs with 62.

Hitting .278, leading the team in RBIs with 62. Christopher Morel: Leading with 21 home runs this season.

Leading with 21 home runs this season. Brandon Lowe: 19 doubles, 16 home runs, providing some depth in the lineup.

Betting Insights

Run Line Value

Baltimore is favored to cover the run line at -1.5 with a decent +147 payout. Considering their recent form, this could be a smart bet.

Total Runs Consideration

The set total is 8.5 runs, and given both teams’ recent scoring trends, there’s a compelling case for hitting the over.

Underdog Potential

With the Rays struggling as underdogs recently, their +123 moneyline odds offer limited value unless you believe in an upset.

Betting Insight 1: Run Line Value

The Orioles have covered the run line in 50% of their recent games, making them a viable option at -1.5.

Betting Insight 2: Over/Under

With both teams showing inconsistent pitching, the over 8.5 runs is a strong consideration given their recent game totals.

Betting Insight 3: Underdog Watch

While the Rays have struggled as underdogs, their strong ATS performance could indicate they keep it close, even if they don’t win outright.

About the Author: I'm Carlos SME, your go-to expert for sports betting insights.