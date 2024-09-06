Florida Atlantic vs. Army Insights, Odds, and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

Hey, sports fans! We’ve got an exciting matchup this weekend as the Florida Atlantic Owls take on the Army Black Knights. This game will be showcased on CBS Sports Network, and kickoff is at noon ET on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at FAU Stadium. With both teams coming off contrasting starts to their season, it’s time for a deep dive into what we can expect. Let’s break it down!

Recent Performances

In their season opener, the Florida Atlantic Owls fell to the Michigan State Spartans by a narrow margin of 16-10. Cam Fancher led the Owls with 116 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also contributed significantly on the ground with 25 carries for 67 yards. Zuberi Mobley chipped in with 36 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Omari Hayes stood out with five receptions totaling 74 yards.

On the flip side, Army began their season with a bang, defeating the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 42-7. Bryson Daily had a modest passing game with just 35 yards on 3-of-6 completions but made up for it with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Noah Short was also impressive, racking up 83 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries.

Florida Atlantic vs. Army Odds

Now, let’s turn our attention to the latest odds provided by SPREADS Sportsbook.

Moneyline (ML): Florida Atlantic -175 (Bet $175 to win $100) | Army +144 (Bet $100 to win $144)

Florida Atlantic -175 (Bet $175 to win $100) | Army +144 (Bet $100 to win $144) Against the Spread (ATS): Florida Atlantic -3.5 (-114) | Army +3.5 (-106)

Florida Atlantic -3.5 (-114) | Army +3.5 (-106) Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -110 | U: -109)

Betting Insights – SME’s 3

If you’re looking to add a bit more excitement to the game with some betting action, here are SME’s 3 insights to consider:

Moneyline Bets: Florida Atlantic was 50% successful as a moneyline favorite last season. They only faced one scenario with odds similar to -175 and lost.

Florida Atlantic was 50% successful as a moneyline favorite last season. They only faced one scenario with odds similar to -175 and lost. Against the Spread: The Owls covered the spread just three times out of 11 games last season. Meanwhile, the Black Knights were 2-2-1 against the spread when they were underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

The Owls covered the spread just three times out of 11 games last season. Meanwhile, the Black Knights were 2-2-1 against the spread when they were underdogs by 3.5 points or more. Over/Under: Last season, games involving these two teams surpassed the 42.5 points mark often. Florida Atlantic’s matches exceeded this point total six times, while Army’s games went over it five times.

Moneyline Pick

Army has shown resilience in underdog situations, winning three out of six games where they weren’t the favorites. This might give them a psychological edge going into Saturday’s clash. On the other hand, Florida Atlantic won just two out of their four games as the favorite last year. If you’re betting on the moneyline, Army at +144 appears appealing given their performance in such scenarios.

Against the Spread

For those interested in against the spread bets, Army covered the spread in 40% of their underdog situations last season. FAU, however, only covered the spread in three of their 11 games. Given Army’s ability to stay close in games they’re expected to lose, picking Army at +3.5 seems like the smarter play.

Over/Under

The over/under is set at 42.5 points. Historically, both teams have consistently reached similar totals. The Owls’ games last season frequently surpassed the 42.5 point mark, and Army’s matchups weren’t far behind. Considering these stats, you might lean towards betting the over for this contest.

So there you have it, folks! The stage is set for an exciting clash between Florida Atlantic and Army this Saturday. Whether you’re watching for the pure love of the game or looking to make a little wager, this matchup promises to deliver. Let’s enjoy some thrilling college football action!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.