Mariners vs. Rays Insights, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME!!

Alright folks, let’s dive into Monday’s showdown between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. It’s looking like an exciting matchup with Cal Raleigh and Yandy Diaz heating up at the plate for their respective teams. Set your clocks because we’re in for a treat come 9:40 p.m. ET.

Game Information & Odds

For those tuning in, the Mariners are slight favorites in this one with a moneyline of -120, while the Rays are the underdogs at +102. Seattle holds a -1.5 run line as well. The total runs for this game are pegged at 7. Grab your snacks and buckle up because baseball fans, this one’s going to be good!

Mariners’ Recent Performance

If you’re thinking of riding with the Mariners, here’s a breakdown of how they’ve been performing:

Record: 2-8 over their last 10 games

2-8 over their last 10 games Runs per Game: Averaging 3.4

Averaging 3.4 Home Runs: 7 in the last 10 games

7 in the last 10 games ERA: 4.34

4.34 Strikeouts per 9 innings: 9.5

On the flip side, their ace, Cal Raleigh, has been tearing it up with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs this season. He’s definitely a powerhouse in the lineup, ranking 14th in homers and 21st in RBIs across the league. Meanwhile, Julio Rodriguez is setting the pace with a .258 batting average.

Rays’ Recent Performance

Now for the underdog lovers, let’s take a look at the Rays:

Record: 6-4 over their last 10 games

6-4 over their last 10 games Runs per Game: Averaging 3.8

Averaging 3.8 Home Runs: 9 in the last 10 games

9 in the last 10 games ERA: 3.03

3.03 Strikeouts per 9 innings: 7.4

Yandy Diaz has shown why he’s a key component for Tampa Bay, leading his team with a .273 batting average and 56 RBIs. He’s been quite reliable, and along with Christopher Morel’s power (21 homers this season), the Rays are showcasing some serious talent.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Alright, let’s break down some specific betting insights for this game:

Insight 1: The Mariners generally perform well as favorites, with a win rate of 56.5% when they have the upper hand.

The Mariners generally perform well as favorites, with a win rate of 56.5% when they have the upper hand. Insight 2: The Rays can’t be written off as underdogs, posting a respectable win rate under those circumstances.

The Rays can’t be written off as underdogs, posting a respectable win rate under those circumstances. Insight 3: Both teams have seen varying results when the total is set, making the over/under bet a bit trickier. The Mariners hit the over in 6 of their last 10 games, whereas the Rays leaned under in their matchups.

That’s the rundown, folks! Whether you’re backing the Mariners or hoping the Rays pull an upset, this game promises some baseball fireworks. Get those bets in and enjoy the game!

